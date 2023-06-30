Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Reminder:

Geneva airport workers ae on strike this morning from 6am to 10 am, causing airtrafic disruptions.

Lucerne vetoes ‘money for everyone’ idea, but comes up with another plan to help the needy

Unlike Zurich and Geneva, Lucerne is not much in the news, except on Thursday, when the local parliament rejected a motion from the municipal council to give every resident 173 francs to increase their purchasing power.

These funds totaling 15 million francs, would come from the municipal coffers, as the city has posted good financial results in the past several years.

On Thursday, however, the idea was nixed, on the grounds that everyone, including the wealthy, would receive the handout, but "the effect would be greater if you give money in a targeted manner, to those who really need it," deputies argued.

Instead, ‘heating allowance’ would be given to low-income city residents to help them pay their electricity bills.

Unlike the first motion, this one “is a sensible measure,” according to Christoph Hauser, professor of Economic Policy at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

Switzerland praised for its commitment to ‘minority protection’

While it notes that further action is needed to combat discrimination and all forms of racism and intolerance, a new report by the Council of Europe commends Switzerland's commitment to protecting the linguistic, cultural, and religious diversity.

In response, the Federal Council said on Thursday that “protection of minority rights contributes to Switzerland's political and social stability as well as its prosperity.”

June 2023 among the hottest on record

This month is nearly over, and it’s now official: meteorologists say it was Switzerland’s second-hottest June in recorded history.

So far, June has not only been very hot, but also far too dry in most of Switzerland, which raises concerns of impending draught, as was the case in the summer of 2022.

What’s the forecast for this weekend?

Temperatures will drop somewhat — from about 30C this past week to the more pleasant low to mid-20s in many Swiss regions.

You can see what to expect in your area here.

Also ahead this weekend:

July 1st: New agreements to facilitate teleworking for cross-border workers enter into force

Switzerland has recently eased the rules for cross-border employees working from their homes in France.

A similar agreement will also relax rules for employees residing in Germany and Austria.

This means that, provided they don’t work from home more than 40 percent of their time, cross-border commuters will pay tax only in Switzerland.

No such agreement has yet been reached concerning Italian cross-border workers.

Also July 1st: Flexible work hours and rest periods go into effect in some companies

The Federal Council will relax the provisions on working hours and rest periods for certain companies.

The new rule will allow more flexibility for companies active in information and communication technologies, as well as for service companies in the fields of auditing, fiduciary activity and tax advice.

According to the Federal Council, workers in companies that are carrying out mandates subject to deadlines, can benefit from extended work hours.

In addition, the duration of the daily rest period can be shortened to nine hours instead of the current 11.

“This flexibility is of great importance in project teams in which people from several countries collaborate,” the government said.

July 1st and 2nd: ‘Open house’ in Bern

The parliament, as well as other federal institutions, will be open to the public on the first two days of July.

Among the buildings exceptionally accessible to the population will be the Federal Palace, which is the seat of Switzerland’s government, as well as the Swiss National Bank (SNB), where all the monetary decisions affecting the lives of everyone in the country are made.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]




