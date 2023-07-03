Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Geneva airport strike ends



A strike on Friday that grounded 394 flights and was supposed to continue on Saturday, was called off on Friday evening, after the employees’ union reached an agreement with the airport’s management.

Normal operations have resumed.

Pierre Bernheim, president of Geneva Airport, said the strike was unjustified, as the employees’ current pay and work conditions are excellent. “I'm sad because they are taking passengers, who may have saved money for a long time, hostage,” he said.

Right-wingers to launch popular initiative against influx of foreigners

Under the slogan ‘There are too many and the wrong foreigners,” the Swiss People’s Party has launched an initiative on Friday against allowing the country’s population to exceed 10 million people, from the current 8.8 million.

Should this initiative go to the ballot box and be accepted, Switzerland would have to terminate its agreement with the European Union that EU and also EFTA nationals that gives an almost unlimited access to the Swiss labour market.

The SVP will however, face fierce opposition.



The Swiss Employers' Association, for instance, has warned of the consequences of an immigration brake, due to the worsening shortage of skilled workers.

The Matterhorn: a new cable car connects Switzerland and Italy

On Friday, a new ‘international’ cable car was inaugurated at almost 4,000 metres above sea level: it will link the resort of Zermatt and the Italian mountain resort of Cervinia, located at the southern foot of the iconic Matterhorn mountain.

The very scenic ride with the new cable goes over the Theodul glacier and takes only four minutes. It can transport 1,300 people per hour.

There is, however, a low point: a round-trip ride between Zermatt and Cervinia costs 240 francs.

Switzerland has the most expensive public transport in the world

A new study found that, although the Swiss system is among the best in the world, it also costs most among 99 countries analysed..

For instance, a single journey on a bus or a tram costs on average 3.55 francs.

That is slightly more than the second-place holder, the Netherlands, where comparable price is the equivalent of 3.25 francs.

Australia comes third with 2.60 for a single ride.

Four of the 10 most expensive cities in the world for public transport tickets are also in Switzerland: Zurich, where a single-use ticket costs on average 4.35 francs; Lausanne (3.65 francs); Bern 3.60 francs. and in Basel 3.55 francs.

The rest of the top 10 cities are in the Netherlands, England, and Iceland.



