Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

French cross-border workers will be able to continue to work from home

France has renewed its agreement with Switzerland, which allows French border workers to work from home more than 25 percent of time, without consequences in terms of social insurance.

The agreement entered into force on Monday.

A treaty between Switzerland and France already authorises telework for up to 40 percent — two days a week — with no tax impact.

In mid-May, the Federal Social Insurance Office announced that Switzerland, Germany, and Austria had signed a multilateral agreement, allowing cross-border employees to work from their homes without change in social insurance.

Hooligans incited to riot tonight in Lausanne

On Sunday, six teenagers were arrested following unrest in Lausanne, inspired by the riots in France, after more than a hundred youths damaged shops in the city centre.

Now thugs have taken to social media, calling for another round of riots in the city tonight, to avenge police for allegedly “hitting a girl” during the initial rally.

The message urges the rioters to wear black, disguise their faces, and bring mortars, according to Lausanne daily newspaper, 24 Heures.

The police spokesperson told the newspaper they are aware of the impending riot, but did not comment on the measures to be taken in case the rally does take place.

Switzerland’s inflation rate drops

Some good news for Swiss consumers: the country’s inflation rate dipped to 1.7 percent in June from 2.2 percent the previous moth, according to the Federal Statistical Office.

In June, the Swiss National Bank raised its key interest rate from 1.50 to 1.75 percent in order to counter inflation and ensure price stability “over the medium term.”

As this measure is proving to be effective, economists expect the central bank to raise interest rates at least one more time.

Residents of Brienz can go home at last

After being told to flee because a massive Alpine rock, which has been shifting for centuries but now, came dangerously close to the village, the residents of the Graubünden community can now return to their homes.

After a large chunk of the mountain broke off in mid-June, narrowly missing the village, authorities lifted the evacuation order on Monday, telling residents it is now safe to return to their homes.



