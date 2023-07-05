Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Report: EU immigration is 'essential' for Switzerland

The immigration observed since the entry into force of the Free Movement of Persons Agreement (AFMP) between Bern and Brussels, that went into force in 2002, has “strongly influenced the evolution of the population and the labour market in Switzerland,” the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) said on Tuesday.

The AFMP "made it possible for Swiss companies to access the potential workforce from the EU area more easily. This was used primarily to cover the need for qualified, often specialised, skilled workers," SECO pointed out.

"However, recruitment in EU countries has also proven to be important for activities at medium to low qualification levels: for example in craft or sales professions, where the domestic labor supply has become increasingly scarce", the organisation added.

READ ALSO: How immigration is impacting Switzerland

Swiss property prices remain stable

This is what you should know if you are seeking to purchase property in Switzerland: the prices of houses and apartments have not gone up throughout June, according to the Swiss Real Estate Offer Index.

The prices for single-family homes rose by 0.3 percent over one month, but the cost of apartments fell by 0.4 percent, real estate specialists Immoscout and Iazi reported.

Rising interest rates have also pushed up financing costs for real estate, which is dampening price increases.

Currently, a square-metre of a single-family house costs on average 7,444 francs, against 8,605 francs for a square-metre in an owned apartment, according to data compiled by the two property companies.

Advertisement

Optimistic outlook for Swiss pensions



After years of uncertain evolution on the pension market, the latest developments are pointing to a positive trend.

According to a study released on Tuesday by the consulting firm WTW, the forecast for old-age pensions is better than previously.

The reason is that with the latest hike of the reference rates, the yields on various investments, which are very important for pension funds, have risen significantly.

This is good news for all those nearing the retirement age.

Advertisement

Switzerland sentenced for refusing family reunification

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) has condemned Switzerland for rejecting requests for family reunification from four refugees on the grounds of their dependence on social assistance.



In a judgment delivered on Tuesday, the Court considered that the Swiss government has violated the European Convention for the Protection of Human Rights, relating to the right to respect for private and family life.



The four refugees — three from Eritrea and one from China —were admitted to the country on a provisional basis.



However, contrary to refugees benefiting from the right of asylum, those admitted on a provisional basis only have the right to family reunification if they do not receive social assistance.



In the case of the four refugees, the Swiss authorities refused their requests for family reunification, considering that this condition was not met.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]



