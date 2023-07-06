Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Cross-border transport resumes in Geneva

Since June 30th, the usual cross-border trams and buses have not been running from Geneva into the nearby French communities following riots in France sparked by a fatal police shooting in a Paris suburb.

However, public transport into France has resumed on Wednesday evening, the canton’s public transport authority (TPG) announced.

This concerns lines 17, 38, 64, 66, 68, D, F, G, K, M, N, the tpgFlex service in France (section Viry-Eglise and Viry P+R), and the Noctambus NA.

Plus d’info https://t.co/y0bGWLXeCK

Nous vous remercions de votre compréhension.#tpg #geneve #france pic.twitter.com/BES4VhLTsO — tpg - transports publics genevois (@TPGeneva) July 5, 2023

This concerns lines 17, 38, 64, 66, 68, D, F, G, K, M, N, the tpgFlex service in France (section Viry-Eglise and Viry P+R), and the Noctambus NA.

Zurich is the world’s third-most expensive city

This bit of news, revealed on Wednesday in the new Cost of Living City Ranking survey by Mercer international business services, is not exactly surprising.

In fact, it can even be considered as positive, as in previous surveys Switzerland’s largest city ranked in the first place in terms of its cost of living.

However, this doesn’t mean that Switzerland’s urban centres have suddenly become cheap: out of five European cities listed in the top-10 costliest cities in the Mercer survey, four are in Switzerland. Besides Zurich, there is also Geneva (in the fourth place), followed by Basel in the fifth, and Bern in the seventh.

The conservative right is gaining ground in Switzerland



A new poll carried out by Swiss Broadcasting Corporation ahead of October’s federal elections shows a political shift to the right.

The Swiss People’s Party (SVP) advanced the most, with 27.1 percent of respondents supporting the populist party — 1.5 percent more than previously. That is 1 percent more than the backing for a more moderate Centre party.

On the left, the Social Democrats are up by 1 percent, while the Greens’ popularity dipped by 3 percent.

The elections will be held on October 22nd, 2023, with the public electing (or re-electing) all members of the National Council and Council of States — as they do every four years.

At that time, MPs will also choose a replacement for the departing minister, Alain Berset.

‘Everyone must decide freely’: For now, Zurich won’t implement new rules on topless bathing

In response to a question from the city’s parliament regarding attire rules for the public swimming areas, the municipal council said on Wednesday that current regulations continue to apply.

This means that swimming topless is allowed in outdoor areas but not in indoor pools — except for men.

The MPs pointed out, however that this difference in treatment between men and women could be problematic from a legal point of view and a gender-neutral regulation is needed. "Everyone should be free to decide what to wear, from a bathing suit to a burkini," the deputies said.

