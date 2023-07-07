Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Public transport fares will increase — but less than expected

In April, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) announced that the prices of public transport tickets will go up by 4.3 percent with the introduction of a new timetable on December 10th.

But on Thursday, the SwissPass Alliance, the umbrella group of public transport companies, said that the increase will not be as significant as originally planned.

For instance, the annual general travelcard for adults will cost 3,995 francs instead of 4,080 francs. And at 3,495 francs, the travel card for young people will be 85 francs cheaper than originally planned.

Another survey finds Swiss cities among the world’s most expensive

In the new Cost of Living City Ranking survey by Mercer international business services released on Wednesday, Zurich took the third spot, followed by Geneva (fourth), Basel (fifth, and Bern (seventh).

Another study, on Thursday, found other Swiss cities to be expensive as well.

The cost of living database Numbeo placed Basel, Zurich, Lausanne, and Zug in the second, third, fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Geneva and Bern are in the seventh and eighth places.

They are the only European cities ranked in the top-10.

Easyjet to launch two new routes from Geneva



The budget airline announced on Thursday the launch, from December 16th, of new direct flights from Geneva to Funchal, on the island of Madeira, and to London Southend.

Funchal airport will be served all year round, while flights to and from London Southend, geared to British skiers heading to Swiss slopes, will only be provided during the winter season.

Extinct rodents make appearance in Switzerland



Beavers were once extinct but have now re-emerged, en masse, in Swiss waters.

According to the Federal Office for the Environment, “more than 400 volunteers have searched 7,000 km of waterways for the signs of beavers’ presence — a dam, a hut, a gnawed or even felled tree” — to find out how many of these furry critters are around.

It turns out there are almost 5,000 of them in Switzerland right now, according to Christof Angst, head of the beaver advisory service (yes, there really is such a thing).

However, these animals are not totally harmless: in the past, they reportedly attacked and bit some swimmers in the Rhine river in canton Schaffhausen.



