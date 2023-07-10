EXPLAINED: What Swiss authorities can and can't ask you to reveal

Advertisement

If you have ever filled out any official paperwork or applications — for instance, for a work permit or naturalisation — then you know that you are required to divulge some personal information about yourself.

That information, however, which includes questions such as your name, date of birth, address, and citizenship/permit situation, is pretty routine and non-invasive from the privacy point of view.

Then, there are questions that you may find on various forms which you can refuse to answer, if you wish, without getting in trouble for withholding information.

One such question is about your religion.

The reason it is sometimes (though not always) asked is for statistical reasons, so the government knows how many people of various faiths live in the country.

You can decide whether to answer this particular question — it is entirely up to you.

Inappropriate questions

There is a whole list of things considered to be private and personal, which the federal, cantonal, or communal authorities can’t ask.

For instance, while they can enquire about your citizenship (for obvious reasons), asking about your ethnicity, origin, or race is a definite ‘no-no.’

The same pertains to any medical conditions you may suffer from now or in the past; unless you are specifically applying for disability or other health-related benefits, you don’t have to divulge them.

By the same token, your political views are nobody's business either.

When it comes to your sexual orientation - this information is private, too, and no official entity has the right to ask about this.

If you find that any public officials ask any of these questions, you don’t have to answer them.

But what information are you obligated to reveal to the authorities?

Your whereabouts

There is a long list of such ‘musts’, starting with where you live at any given moment.

This means you must register your address with your local community and de-register when you move — starting this process every time you change houses.

Your income

You don’t have to divulge how much you earn at a party, but this is obviously of interest to the government, so they can collect taxes from you (see more about this below).

Criminal activity

If you have always lived in Switzerland, then authorities obviously know about any offences you have committed.

But if you move here from abroad and are asked whether you have a criminal record, you must be truthful.

Any changes in your family status

If you get married, have a child, or get divorced, you must report these events to the civil registry office.

What about your bank accounts?

This depends on whether you are a foreigner or a Swiss national.

In the first case, you can’t hide assets in a Swiss bank and hope Switzerland won’t tell your home country about it.

The government has an agreement with a number of countries to exchange financial information of their respective citizens in order to fight against tax evasion. So in this respect, your money is not safely ensconced in a Swiss bank away from prying eyes.

Rules are, however, different for Swiss citizens.

Legislation “protects the financial privacy of citizens from unauthorised access by third parties or by the State".

However, this doesn’t mean you are not required to divulge all your assets to the state — because you are.

When you file your taxes each year, you must declare all your assets, so while the government doesn’t snoop around in your accounts, it relies on your honestly to divulge them yourself.

