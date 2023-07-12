Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Switzerland is drying up from last night’s thunderstorms



Thunder, rain, and powerful gusts of wind gained in intensity Tuesday night as they swept through many Swiss regions.

In some areas, the wind travelled at a speed of nearly 100 km an hour.

Switzerland’s official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss, set the alert level 4 out of 4.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy conditions, with showers or thunderstorms in some areas, but not as heavy as yesterday.

“Serious shortcomings”: One in 12 people in Switzerland live below the poverty line

On Tuesday, aid organisation Caritas Switzerland called on the government to aid nearly 750,000 people who live below the poverty threshhold.

The social insurance system, which is set up for such cases has “serious shortcomings,” as it doesn’t help those "whose income is not sufficient to meet their needs," according to Aline Masé, Caritas’ head of social policy.

Poverty is defined in Switzerland at 2,279 francs per month on average for a single person, and 3,976 francs per month for two adults and two children.

When heatwave hits, workers should take a long break



At least that is what Switzerland’s largest accident insurance company, SUVA, proposes.

In this respect, “we can learn a lot from the Mediterranean countries,” where the afternoon siesta is the norm, said Christine Marty, SUVA’s occupational health director.

If employees start working earlier on very hot days, they can take a longer break at noon, resuming activity later in the afternoon, in order to reduce exposure to UV rays by working in the heat, she pointed out.

While some companies in Switzerland have already adapted this model, “there is still no legislation on the matter,” Marty said.

America’s iconic donut chain opens in Lausanne today



Krispy Kreme’s store in the Vaud capital city is the first to start operating in Switzerland, though the company has hopes of opening more outlets throughout the country in the future.

A taste of America in Lausanne. Photo: Instagram

As to whether this heavy, typically American product will ‘bite’ in Switzerland, Nicolas Duleroy, CEO of Krispy Kreme’s franchise, is optimistic that it will.

“The popular dishes here are made from potatoes and cheese... So even if the Swiss are healthy people, they also know how to have fun,” with food, he said.



