Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Good news: Swiss inflation is lower than official figure indicates



Recent data from the Federal Statistical Office shows that inflation in Switzerland fell to 1.7 percent in June — down from 2.2 percent in May.

That’s a positive development in itself, but the real rate may be even lower, at least by some estimates.

According to the consumer price index released by Comparis consumer platform on Wednesday, the actual inflation stood at 1.5 percent in June — a significant drop from the previous month, due primarily to lower fuel prices.

Possibility of US recession poses a threat to the Swiss economy

On Wednesday, UBS economists issued their forecast concerning Swiss economic growth in 2023 and 2024.

They expect a below-average economic growth of 0.9 percent for 2023. For next year, they predict a growth of 1.3 percent, which is also below the long-term trend.

The reason, the economists say, lies beyond Swiss borders: the euro zone is burdened by rising interest rates and high energy prices, which will have impact on Switzerland as well.



Meanwhile, the risk of US recession also weighs in, considerably clouding Switzerland’s. growth outlook.

Why more than a third of SWISS flights are late

Though punctuality is a very important trait in Switzerland, statistics show that its transportation system — both in air and on the ground — doesn’t always work like the proverbial Swiss clockwork.



So far this year, arrivals and departures of the national airline have been on time only 65 percent of the time — well below the 80-percent punctuality rate the SWISS management has set.

In the first six months of the year, this target could only be achievedt 65 percent of the time, however.

Among the reasons, according to the airline's head of operation Oliver Buchhofer, are bottlenecks in European air traffic control, weather conditions, as well as an increasingly common problem – strikes by airport or airline personnel.

Don’t believe everything you read (about Switzerland) on social media



Speaking of FAKE NEWS: a recent post on Twitter and other social media shows a photo of a locomotive catching fire at the Alstetten (Zurich) train station on July 6th.

However, the photo of the fire, caused by a technical problem, was originally posted on Twitter by Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) to inform passengers of disruptions on the line. It was then ‘doctored’ by unknown persons, and altered to allege that the locomotive was set on fire by Muslim rioters.



This is the original SBB post:





and the false claim:





Muslim riots spill over to Switzerland. Train set on fire in Zurich. #Muslimriots #FranceHasFallen pic.twitter.com/ca1RJVNzdN — Dane (@UltraDane) July 7, 2023

Conclusion: don’t believe everything you read about Switzerland in the media (unless it is in The Local).



