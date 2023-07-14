Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Switzerland is world leader in terms of ‘uncomfortably hot days’

You may not want to hear this piece of news as you are desperately trying to keep yourself cool in the 30C-plus weather.

However, a new study released on Thursday by Oxford University in the UK found that Switzerland will be the country most affected globally by an increase in "uncomfortably hot days."

The reason cited in the study: homes in Switzerland are "dangerously underprepared" to handle extremely hot weather, as they are designed to keep the heat in, not let it out.

This doesn’t concern all buildings though, as those carrying the Minergie label are designed with thermal insulation and an automatic ventilation system for good air circulation. This means they stay comfortably warm in the winter and comfortably cool in the summer.

This is just as well, it is notoriously difficult to install since air conditioners inSwitzerland.

And this brings us to the weather forecast for this weekend…

After the violent thunderstorms that hit Switzerland in the past days, when almost 100,000 lightnings were recorded throughout the country within a span of 36 hours, the weather will become — you guessed it — very hot again, with temps reaching high 20s today and exceeding 30C on Saturday and Sunday.

This is the forecast for all regions of Switzerland for the next days.

Bard, Google's AI, is now available in Switzerland

If you are a fan of artificial intelligence, know that on Thursday Google announced the launch, in 50 countries including Switzerland, of Bard, its AI tool.

It will compete with Microsoft's language processing tool, ChatGPT.

Until now, Bard couldn't be launched in Switzerland due to regulatory reasons, which are now resolved.

"Bard is available today for anyone looking for an idea or concept, or just brainstorming," Google Switzerland said in a press release.

New driving rules go into effect tomorrow

The Federal Council adopted a second series of measures aimed at optimising initial driver training, in particular pertaining to the regulations relating to practical examinations and the withdrawal of a driving licence.

The series of measures, explained in detail here, will come into force in stages from July 15th.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]




