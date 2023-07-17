Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Swiss lag behind other Europeans in English language skills



Even though English is the country’s most widely-spoken non-national language, far from everyone in Switzerland speaks it.

In fact, in this respect Switzerland ranks in the 23rd place in a new study of the level of English proficiency in Europe, carried out by the EF language school.

Zurich, which placed ninth in the study, was found to have Switzerland's largest percentage of the population that speaks English.

Lausanne also ranks well — surprisingly, in terms of English-language skills it outdoes Geneva, Switzerland’s most international city.

Travel expert: For best (and cleanest) summer vacation, stay in Switzerland

Most people have already made their holiday plans, with many going abroad, judging by heavy crowds at Swiss airports in the past few days.

But those who are still undecided about where to spend their holidays may want to heed the advice of Franco Muff, the ombudsman of the Swiss travel industry, who warns against vacationing in popular foreign tourist destinations.

"In crowded places, it's like in a full restaurant: the quality of service decreases, Muff said an interview in SonntagsBlick on Sunday.

This is a good advice, especially for the many Swiss who “are particularly upset about the lack of cleanliness abroad,” Muff added.

Financial disparities found among Switzerland’s elderly



People aged 65 and over are, for the most part, satisfied with their financial situation, according to a new study by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Modest pensions can often be supplemented by savings or other retirement assets.

However, people whose income mainly consists of the 1st pillar old-age pensions (AHV / AVS) and who have less financial reserves to fall back on, are not faring as well.

This is especially true among single people, those without post-compulsory education, and foreign residents, FSO found.

New trains to hit the rails today

The first of the 60 new "Interregio" double-decker trains will be put into service in a staggered manner starting today.

The Zurich–Schaffhausen line will be the first to be launched.

In addition to this route, new trains will run on the Bern–Zurich–Chur (IR35) line and between Basel and Zurich Airport (IR36) from December 2023.

Other new trains will be put into service over the next three years, including in the French-speaking regions.

