Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Danger of forest fires due to drought



As a massive fire is ravaging since Monday afternoon through the forest in the upper part of canton Valais , authorities are warning that persistent drought increases the risk of similar fires in other parts of Switzerland as well

The danger is highest in French-speaking part of the country, with cantons of Fribourg and Neuchâtel calling on the population to be particularly careful — which means not lighting fires in and near forests for as long as drought conditions persist.

Fires should also not be lit in strong and gusty winds.

And speaking of the weather…it will be hot for the next few days



From today and until Friday, forecasts call for temperatures nearing, and in most parts of Switzerland exceeding, 30C.

Then, from Friday, temps will drop to a more seasonal mid and upper 20C.

And if you think you have never been as uncomfortably hot before, your memory must be playing tricks on you.

Last year at about the same time, the heatwave was even more oppressive:

Geneva residents warned not to swim in rivers

While a dip in the water may feel refreshing during the hot weather, cantonal officials have issued a warning against swimming in the Rhône river, as well as in its tributary, the Arve.

The reason: an incident on July 12th near the Ocybèle wastewater treatment plant in neighbouring France caused a large spill of sewage into the two rivers, which meet in Geneva.

Drinking water, on the other hand, is safe, authorities said.

The rivers will continue to be tested in the coming days and the population will be informed when it is safe to swim there again.

Kinder products had contaminated 49 children in Switzerland



In 2022, Switzerland experienced a large number of cases of salmonella resulting from the consumption of Ferrero brand products, including the very popular Kinder Surprise eggs. A large number of the company's products had been recalled due to the risk to public health.

Consequently, all of the the company’s products were taken off the shelves.

In the meantime, however, 49 children in Switzerland suffered from food poisoning after eating contaminated chocolate, according to information published on Monday by the Federal Office for Food Safety.



