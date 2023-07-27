Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Majority of Swiss want their pension to be paid in 13 instalments

Nearly 70 percent of Switzerland’s population are in favour of extending the first pillar pension (AHV / AVS) over 13 months, according to a survey carried out by Tamedia media group.

Swiss voters will weigh in on this issue, proposed by left-wing MPs, on March 4th, 2024.

The referendum committee argues that this move, which would increase monthly pensions by 8.33 percent, is necessary to compensate for the higher cost of living, especially for financially-strapped retirees.

If approved at the ballot box, the scheme would be similar to the the 13-salary system that is in place in most Swiss companies. It means that annual earnings are calculated on, and paid out in, 13 instalments instead of 12.

READ ALSO: What is the 13th-month salary in Switzerland and how is it calculated?

Cantons ask MPs to pass fewer criminal laws

The penal code in Switzerland is revised five times a year on average, resulting in a slew of new ordinances.

The Conference of Directors of the Cantonal Departments of Justice and Police (CCDJP) has asked the federal government on Wednesday to slow down the introduction of new criminal laws because understaffed prosecutors’ offices don’t have the resources to handle the increasing number of cases that come before them.

“The cantons are no longer able to keep up with the rapid pace of legislation in the execution of criminal proceedings," said Benjamin Brägger, secretary of CCDJP’s legal commission.

He pointed out that legislators should not attempt “to solve every social dysfunction through criminal law.“

Instead, “problems must be tackled through social system and and education,” Brägger said, adding that the use of penal code “should remain the last resort."

Advertisement

Japanese beetles invade the area near Zurich airport

The beetles were discovered a few days ago in Kloten, where Zurich international airport is located, cantonal authorities announced at a press conference.

“Rapid and decisive action is now required, because the alien beetle can cause major damage to plants and green spaces,” officials said.

Eradication measures are under way, and it is urgent to stop the beetle from spreading to other parts of Switzerland.

Therefore, a ban on watering lawns, plants and flowers in Kloten is in effect, which will be in place until the end of September. Its aim is to prevent female beetles from laying their eggs in wet soil.

Advertisement

Given the proximity to the airport, experts believe that holidaymakers may have “accidentally imported insect stowaways.”

Another possibility is that the beetles might have come to Zurich from Ticino, which had recently experienced infestation as well.

According to the government, in Switzerland, “there is an obligation to report and control this insect species."

If you come upon this beetle, you are asked to:

Trap, photograph and freeze it

Make a note of the location, and if possible the name of the plant, on which the insect was observed

Inform the Cantonal Plant Protection Service.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]







