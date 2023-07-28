Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Swiss to vote for more affordable childcare



Cost of childcare in Switzerland is among the highest in Europe, a fact which had driven the political left to launch an initiative for more affordable public options.

It calls for capping the fees for childcare services at 10 percent of parents’ income. That rule should apply to the whole spectrum of public services and facilities, including ‘regular’ daycare centres for babies and young kids, as well as to after-school care.

By making these facilities more affordable, the government would encourage mothers to continue working rather than forcing them to quit their jobs to avoid paying a lot of money for childcare, supporters pf the initiative argue.

No date for the referendum has yet been released.



These cantons authorise fireworks on August 1st

Due to very hot and dry weather in July, local authorities throughout the country had been considering banning fireworks on the Swiss National Day.

However, as rain fell in many areas in recent days, a number of cantons are now authorising fireworks displays, including Bern, St. Gallen, Schaffhausen, Thurgau, Appenzell-Ausserrhoden, Zug, Uri, Obwalden, and Ticino.



Some, among them Zurich, Basel-City, Basel-Country, Solothurn, and Lucerne will decide based on the weather in the days leading up to August 1st.

Valais, on the other hand, has banned fireworks after a massive blaze had destroyed parts of a forest in a mountain community.

However, individual communities have issued bans because of the local risk of forest fires or for animal protection.

In Vaud and Geneva, there is currently a conditional fire ban in and near forests.

Remains of climber recovered in Switzerland after 37 years

The remains of a German climber who has been missing since 1986 have been recovered on a glacier in the Swiss Alps, the Valais canton police said on Thursday.

Climate change has accelerated the melting of glaciers, with the retreating ice releasing bodies of alpinists it has held for years, often decades.

On July 12th, climbers found human remains and several pieces of equipment on the Theodule glacier, in southern Switzerland.

The remains were transported to a hospital and "DNA comparisons allowed to establish that this was an alpinist who had disappeared in September 1986," the police said in a statement.

Then 38 years old, the man went missing after failing to return from a climb. A search undertaken at the time was unsuccessful.

Weekend weather: expect high (but not too high) temperatures

The worst of the heatwave appears to be over, though summer weather is still ‘on’.

Daytime temperatures in most regions will hover around mid-20C, reaching 27C in the south.

Night temps should fall below 20s.

Very little rain is expect throughout the week, and most regions will experience cloudy conditions on the National Day.

You can see the weather forecast for your region here.

