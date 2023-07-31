Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Switzerland will soon not have enough doctors to treat the sick



The general labour shortage that is impacting various industries in Switzerland is affecting the healthcare sector as well.

The reason: Switzerland is not training enough doctors, according to Philippe Luchsinger, president of Swiss Family Doctors Association.

“We will have huge problems in the next two to three years," he pointed out in an interview with SRF broadcaster on Saturday. “There are no longer enough doctors available to treat the population, neither in hospitals nor in surgeries."



Consequently, the quality of medical services will diminish, as patients will have to wait a long time to get an appointment with a doctor or be scheduled for medical tests, Luchsinger warned.

And a triage system may be introduced as well.

"We will have to turn away patients with milder illnesses, because we won't have time for them. This means that we may not be able to treat an illness at an early stage, even though in certain diseases, such as cancer, early treatment is decisive,” he added.

Price watchdog accuses Swiss businesses of ‘greed inflation’

Even though Switzerland’s inflation rate dropped below the 2-percent mark, many products and services continue to get more expensive, raising questions of whether some businesses are benefiting from inflation to improve their margins.

Stefan Meierhans, who holds the government-appointed role of a price watchdog, said many sectors “have seized the opportunity to raise prices” and practice “greed inflation.”



In response, Christa Markwalder, president of the Swiss Retail Federation, pointed out that Meierhans’ accusation is not true.

“It is unfair to simply suspect the entire economy of illegally inflating prices,” she said.



No end to housing shortage in sight

The lack of housing, especially affordable one, in and near Swiss cities is not a new phenomenon, but hopes that the situation will improve in the near future will be dashed.



Unfortunately, Switzerland’s housing shortage is not only going to continue for some time, but the situation will likely get worse — despite increasing demand, there will be fewer vacant apartments on the market.

“The number of available dwellings is dwindling, while prices are rising,” Robert Weinert from the real estate consulting firm Wüest Partner told the media on Saturday.



The fact that people want bigger accommodations is a sign of prosperity, "but it is not exactly helpful in defusing the housing shortage,” he added.



