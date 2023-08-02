Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Dozen people injured in August 1st fireworks

National Day celebrations did not end on a positive note for 12 people in two cities, Swiss media reported.

At a fireworks display organised by the municipality of Villars-sur-Glâne, in canton Fribourg, faulty pyrotechnic devices exploded, injuring 11 people. One bystander, who suffered from burns, was taken to the hospital.

In Basel, rockets flew into the crowd, hitting one bystander in the face during the official celebrations on the Rhine river. She was treated on site by emergency services.

Report: There are not enough dual nationals in the parliament

MPs who hold a second citizenship in addition to the Swiss one, are under-represented in the parliament and don't reflect the composition of population at large, according to a report in Le Temps newspaper, which based its findings on data from the Federal Statistical Office.

While 19.5 percent of Switzerland’s residents are dual nationals, that proportion is only 10 percent in both chambers of the parliament, Le Temps said.

This is what an ‘average’ Swiss looks like

The average Swiss would be a Zurich woman aged 40 to 64, probably single, with one or two children.

This is an ‘analytic portrait’ created by Le Temps daily newspaper, based on official statistics.

But is this really an accurate representation of an average Swiss person?

In all likelihood yes, because 51.4 percent of Swiss people are females, and the Zurich region is the most populated in the country, with 17.5 percent of the population living there.

Also, the 40 to 64 year olds represent the largest age group in Switzerland (34.1 percent), and more than 45 percent of Swiss people are single.

Finally, the number of children per woman is 1.42.

Interestingly, her gross monthly income would be 6,429 francs, but it would go up to 7,455 francs if she were a man.

SWISS airline customers can now use internet in flight

Starting today, passengers traveling on long-haul SWISS flights will be able to access, free of charge, chat services such as WhatsApp.

“Those wishing to use further internet functions such as surfing, email or social media, can choose from two optional additional packages which are available from 25 francs,” the national airline announced on Tuesday.

SWISS customers will newly enjoy free use of the internet for chat services such as WhatsApp on all long-haul flights from next Wednesday 2 August 2023 onwards. More Info: https://t.co/6hAhEfhq5n pic.twitter.com/I2ySwvw545 — LX_Newsroom (@LX_Newsroom) July 28, 2023

All the new services – the free chat option and the supplementary wi-fi packages – "offer unlimited data volumes, enabling even data-heavy content to be easily consumed," SWISS said. "Only video streaming services will be deactivated, to ensure that adequate bandwidth is simultaneously available for as many passengers as possible. Videos on social media platforms will be playable, however, and audio streaming, cloud services and VPN services will all be offered as well.”

