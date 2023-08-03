Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

This is what kind of dwellings 1 million francs will buy you in Switzerland

Apartment prices vary greatly from one city to another, but Geneva, Zurich and Lausanne are still the most expensive, according to a new survey by Wüest Partner real estate consultants, which analysed property prices in 106 Swiss regions.

In some countries, you can buy a mansion for 1 million francs, but that is not the case in Switzerland, the study found.

Geneva is the most expensive area in Switzerland in terms of real estate: with 1 million francs, you’ll be able to afford just 50 square metres of space.

The situation is slightly better in Lausanne, where the same amount of money will buy a 64-metre flat.

In terms of cantons, Zurich is the most expensive, with 51 square metres of living space for 1 million francs, just ahead of Zug and Geneva (both 59 square metres).



The Swiss-German word that is used in many languages (hint, it’s not ‘muesli’)



Many people around the world — including the supporters of Donald Trump —use this word in a political context: ‘putsch’ — which means a coup, or a violent attempt to overthrow a government.

However, chances are that no one who knows this is actually a Swiss-German word — one of the very few to have found its way into other languages.

According to a report in Blick newspaper on Wednesday, ‘putsch’ had originated In the Zurich dialect of the 19th century, eventually being adopted by other languages as well.

So if you have used this word in your vocabulary — congratulations, you speak Zurich / Swiss German without even knowing it.

Young Swiss know little about their country

Some media have expressed concern about the lack of knowledge of Swiss history among the younger generation.

For instance, many among those questioned said they never heard of the Rütli meadow, where four founding cantons had famously signed an oath of allegiance in 1291, and had no clue that this year marks the 175th anniversary of modern Switzerland and its Constitution, which came into force on September 12, 1848.

As one expert cited by the newspaper, pointed out, “In Switzerland, only the future matters.”

Consumer confidence in Switzerland has picked up



The mood of Swiss consumers has picked up somewhat in the last three months, as inflation rate dipped below 2 percent, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) reported on Wednesday.



According to a survey carried out SECO in July, consumers are more optimistic about economic developments over the next 12 months than they were just a few months prior.

However, they remain more pessimistic about their future financial situation. They are also less willing to spend money on major purchases.



