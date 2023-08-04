Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Party calls for ending of facilitated naturalisation procedures



Claiming that “our immigration policy is a disaster,” Switzerland's largest political group, right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), hammered home its anti-immigration message at a press conference on Thursday.



Ahead of the federal elections in October, the SVP is calling for a number of measures concerning foreigners.

Among the main ones, the party wants to put an end to facilitated naturalisations and limit social assistance to foreign residents.

The party is expected to step up its campaign in order to strengthen its position for the elections.

Increase in numbers of cross-border workers reported



At the end of June, there were approximately 391,000 people with a G permit employed in Switzerland — 5.7 percent more that during the same period last year, according to new data from the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

In terms of nationalities, the majority of cross-border workforce comes from France (56.7 percent), followed by Italy (23.5 percent), and Germany (16.6 percent.)



Basel toughens its gender pay rules



Since July 2020, Swiss law requires companies with more than 100 employees to report any gender pay gaps to the government. However, individual cantons can introduce their own, stricter rules.

This is what Basel-City has done.

Under the current cantonal legislation, companies with 50 or more employees have had to submit proof of equal pay since 2021.

But on Thursday, authorities announced that from November 1st, 2023, companies with fewer than 50 employees must also prove that men and women earn the same wage.

“What has already proven its worth for companies with more than 50 employees, now also applies to the smaller ones,” authorities said.

Wait…is summer already over?

After a very hot July, the weather in most regions of Switzerland became quite a bit cooler.

Does this mean that we have to bid summer goodbye, even though it is still early August?

Not according to MeteoNews weather service, which forecasts “summery temperatures” from Wednesday, though it is known at this point whether heat waves with temperatures exceeding 30C will return.

This is what you can expect in your region in the coming days.

