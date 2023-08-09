Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Petrol prices hit new highs

The price of gasoline at Swiss stations has been steadily climbing since the beginning of the summer. With increases of 3 cents per week, a liter of unleaded 95 now costs nearly 2 francs — 15 cents more per liter than just a few weeks ago.

“With around 1.90 francs per liter on average, the price of petrol is currently higher than ever this year,” according to Jonas Montani, spokesperson for the TCS motoring organisation.

Among reasons cited for the hike — which affects other European countries as well — is the rate of the dollar, which has slightly increased against the franc, driving petrol prices upward.

Also, oil-exporting countries such as Saudi Arabia reduced their production in July, precisely in order to raise petrol prices globally.

And speaking of higher costs…

Spotify raises its prices for Swiss customers

Starting at the beginning of this month, users of Switzerland's most popular music streaming service have seen the cost of their subscriptions go up.

The cost of a standard Spotify plan is increasing from the previous 12.95 francs per month to 13.95 francs per month — 7.7 percent more.

The price hike for family subscriptions is 9.5 percent, with the monthly fee going up from 20.95 francs to 22.95 francs.

According to a recent survey carried out by Moneyland consumer platform, price hikes will affect 25 percent of Swiss consumers.

The number of Russians seeking asylum in Switzerland is on the rise

Switzerland opened its arms to Ukrainian refugees after Russia invaded their country in February 2022; to date, Swiss government has issued a special protection status (S) to about 70,000 people from this war-torn country.

However, Swiss authorities are not as generous towards Russian citizens who would like to remain here on the grounds that they oppose the war and don’t want to be recruited into the military, and are therefore at risk of repercussions from their country’s government.

From 77 cases in 2021 (that is, before the conflict began), the number rose to 265 in 2022, and could jump to 400 by the end of this year.

However, Russians are rarely granted refugee status. Of those who applied, few received asylum in Switzerland, according to Lionel Walter, spokesperson for the Refugee Aid Organisation (OSAR).

The organisation is therefore urging Swiss authorities to relax asylum rules for Russian deserters —those soldiers who flee after being recruited, rather than those who do so as soon as they are summoned.












