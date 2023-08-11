Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

New rent increases in sight

The benchmark mortgage rate, now at 1.75 percent, is expected to climb further in 2024, according to projections by the Raiffeisen bank released on Thursday.

And this is only the beginning, Raiffeisen warned: as landlords often claim cumulative inflation at the same time as raising the mortgage reference rate, the rents will increase more sharply than the 3 percent announced in June: they could go up as much as 8 percent by the end of next year.

The bank’s analysts noted that tenants will not be able to escape this hike by moving elsewhere, because virtually all rents will experience the same upward trend.

Employee association is demanding wage hikes

Groups representing employees are sounding the alarm about stagnating salaries while prices continue to rise.

While many people in Switzerland have benefited from a wage increase this year, much of it has been ‘eaten up’ by inflation, Swiss Employees Association said on Thursday.



For 2024, the group is therefore demanding 300 francs more per month for people with a monthly wage of less than 4,200 francs, and up to 4.5 percent for everyone else. “Otherwise, there will be a drastic loss of purchasing power,” the association said.

This is where in Switzerland your mobile phone is most likely to be stolen

Thefts of cell phones have increased sharply in Switzerland in the past year: in 2022, 40 percent more were stolen than in 2021, and 50 percent more than in 2020.

This is what emerges from a survey published on Thursday by AXA insurance.



The main reason for the upsurge in these thefts can be attributed to the resumption of cross-border crime after pandemic restrictions, AXA said.

Therefore, having your phone stolen is, statistically, more likely in some cantons than in others.

The one that tops the ranking (which is also the one exposed to cross-border crime) is Geneva, where the frequency of mobile phone thefts stands at 2.86 percent — versus just 0.62 percent nationally.

Basel-City, which also has a heavy cross-border traffic, ranks second (1.98 percent increase in thefts).

On the other hand, your mobile phone is safest in Jura, Uri, and Graubünden.

Mostly clear skies for meteor shower this weekend

A number of towns in French-speaking Switzerland will turn off public lighting in some areas to help people see The Perseids meteor stream in the night of August 12th to Sunday August 13th.

According to experts, stargazers will have to look at the sky late in the evening and after midnight to (hopefully) observe the shooting stars — if the sky is clear.

If the weather forecast is correct, it should be mostly clear, so get your binoculars, go outdoors, and look upwards!

READ ALSO: Towns across French-speaking Switzerland to turn off lights for meteor shower



