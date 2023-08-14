Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Train disruptions in some regions of Switzerland begin today

Starting today and until December 9th, 2023, there will be some changes in the SBB timetable, as the national rail operator is to carry out a series of construction projects.

They will mostly affect French-speaking Switzerland, including Geneva and parts of Vaud.

Journeys to and from the Geneva airport will be particularly impacted.

These are the trains most affected by timetable changes:

InterCity 1 (Geneva-Airport - Bern - Zurich HB - St-Gall)

InterRegio 15 (Geneva-Airport - Lausanne - Bern – Lucerne

InterRegio 90 trains (Geneva-Airport - Lausanne - Brig) will no longer stop in Nyon and Morges

Both Nyon and Morges in canton Vaud are important stations for people traveling to the Geneva airport. But they should not worry about some trains not stopping at there.

"From Nyon and Morges, there will always be three trains per hour and per direction," SBB spokesperson Jean-Philippe Schmidt said, when The Local contacted the company for clarification. "The number of trains is the same, but their schedule is a little different."

Swiss-EU relations back on right track

In May 2021, Switzerland called off talks with the European Union, intended to seal a long-delayed cooperation agreement.

The move angered Brussels and strained the relationship between the two sides.

Now, however, Bern and Brussels have decided to reconcile, giving Switzerland and the European Union "cautious sense of optimism for the future,” according to Livia Leu, chief EU negotiator for Bern.

This willingness to reconnect "is a very important step towards the [renewed] negotiations," she added.

Germans working in Switzerland ‘wallow in luxury’

For German, French and Italian cross-border commuters, working in Switzerland offers a better standard of living.

This is what emerges from an article published last week in a German publication, Die Spiegel.

The article, picked up by Swiss media as well, includes quotes from German cross-border employees, who praise “higher salary and better working conditions” than they could expect in their own country.

"Since I've been working in Switzerland, I wallow in luxury and don't think about each euro I spend," one person said.

Russian war propaganda displayed on a Basel building

The Russian war symbol "Z" is emblazoned on top-floor shutters, and flags of the Russian Federation and the former Soviet Union hang underneath.



This building in located in Ermitage, a well-known landscape garden in Basel’s Arlesheim neighbourhood.

Kann sich jeder selber dazu eine Meinung bilden. Das mit den Medien, hat er wohl nicht ganz unrecht 🤷



Der Gemeinde sind die Hände gebunden https://t.co/pDiYwb4p9P — 🇨🇭Ernesto Lanz🇨🇭 (@Truly60) August 13, 2023

The apartment owner, a right-wing politician Wilhelm Wyss, who is an admirer of Russian president Vladimir Putin, is turning a deaf ear to complaints of his neighbours, who had asked him on numerous occasions to remove the offensive window decoration.

He replied that these decorations show "a man lives in the house whose opinion does not correspond to the views of the misguided majority…and one-sided [pro-Ukrainian] reporting by the media.”

Municipal authorities said that though they find Wyss’ pro-Russia display “morally reprehensible," it is not forbidden within the right to freedom of expression.

