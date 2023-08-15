Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Wage increases will be eaten away by inflation over the next 12 months

Swiss companies expect to see wages go up by an average of only 2 percent over the next 12 months.

But as inflation rate of over 2 percent is forecast for the same period, workers should not expect any real pay increases.

This is what emerges from a survey of 4,500 businesses published on Tuesday by KOF Swiss Economic Institute.

Given these forecasts, inflation will continue to erode purchasing power, the survey found.

The only exception to the rule is the hospitality industry, where an average pay raise of 3.8 percent is expected, giving employees in this sector an edge over other workers.

The idea of a ‘27th canton’ discussed in Bern



No, Switzerland is not about to annex Liechtenstein.



Rather, the 27th canton refers to about 800,000 Swiss citizens who currently live abroad. Of those, some 220,000 are keen to participate in the country’s political life and are expected to vote in the upcoming federal elections in October.

Left-wing parties have been calling for a better representation of these emigrants in the parliament.

However, according to the Ariane Rustichelli, head of the Organisation of Swiss Abroad (OCE), the creation of a 27th canton is a “difficult objective to achieve,” if only because of the necessary modification of the Constitution.

Added to this is the fact that "there is almost nothing in common" between the Swiss living abroad, apart from their nationality, she pointed out.

Nevertheless, the OCE will look into how Swiss emigrants could be represented in the Federal Assembly.

Train-plane combination lowers costs for Swiss travelers

Air travel has become very expensive, but pricing site Preispirat has found a way to cut the costs somewhat.

For instance, on the SWISS website, a train ticket can be combined with a plane ticket.

This means that if you book a flight from Zurich to the desired city from a main station in a larger Swiss city, such as Bern, Lugano or Geneva, the train ticket is included in the overall price.

The site explains in detail how this cheaper system works and how traveler can benefit from it.

Coop and Migros recall chesses that could be harmful to health



The two retail chains are warning consumers not to eat cheeses from theThurgau manufacturer Studer, as harmful bacteria were discovered during a random check.

At Migros, the affected brands are "Der Scharfe Maxx", "Der Edle Maxx" and "Füürtüfel", as well as "Bio Familie Chaes", "Alter Schweizer", "Die Zarte Klara" and "Thurgauer Waelle Chaes.

At Coop, these products products are "Bio Alter Schweizer", "Bio Demeter Raclette", "Bio Alter Schweizer", "Bio Regio Bodenseekäse", "Der Scharfe Maxx", "Maxx", "Der Edle Maxx" and "Füürtüfel."



#Rückruf Käserei Studer AG und Coop rufen vorsorglich diverse Käseprodukte zurück. Die Produkte können Listerien aufweisen. Es besteht eine potenzielle Gesundheitsgefährdung und es wird empfohlen, die Produkte nicht zu konsumieren. ➡️ https://t.co/AVjjt4ZCNR pic.twitter.com/SoZqR5sX1B — coop_ch (@coop_ch) August 14, 2023

In both cases, consumers should bring these cheeses back for a full refund.

