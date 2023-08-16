Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Health insurance premiums will increase further in 2024

In the first six months of 2023, healthcare costs have gone up by 7.9 percent. Based on this increase, Santésuisse, an umbrella organisation for health insurers, is expecting significant hikes in premiums in 2024.

While the exact figures will not be known until September, Santésuisse's director Verena Nold told the Swiss media health insurance providers "will not be able to avoid an above-average increase in premiums".

Switzerland has the highest per capita wealth in the world

The Swiss are the wealthiest people in the world, with an average fortune of 600,885 francs per person..

This is the finding of the Global Wealth Report 2023, published jointly by Credit Suisse and UBS on Tuesday.

Switzerland took the top spot, even though the average per-capita wealth has fallen in comparison to the previous year.

The United States, Hong Kong and Australia rank second, third, and fourth, respectively, with fortunes of around 500,000 dollars (438,537 francs) per capita.

Swiss Employers' Association rejects 'excessive' wage demands

A survey published this week by KOF Swiss Economic Institute shows that inflation will erode most wage increases over the next 12 months.

But while unions are calling for more significant pay raises — to the tune of 5 percent — an association representing employers is rejecting these demands.

In a press release published on Tuesday, the group is rejecting what it calls “'excessive wage demands.”

“Such demands are neither realistic nor justifiable,” the Employers Association said, arguing that “productivity gains have not been particularly high in recent years.”

Additionally, the economic situation in Switzerland is “cooling noticeably,” so companies can’t pay higher salaries, the group noted.

Switzerland lifts restrictions on import of food from the Fukushima region

If you are a fan of Japanese food, you will be glad to know that Switzerland will again import food from Fukushima.

Restrictions which have been in force since the region was hit by a nuclear disaster in 2011, were lifted on Tuesday.

With this move, Switzerland is aligning that with the European Union, which had already lifted these restrictions in July.

