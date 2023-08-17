Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

The Covid-19 certificate to be dismantled this month

The Covid-19 certificate system, which had caused much controversy during the pandemic, will end on August 31st, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

The government explained that the certificate — which served as proof of vaccination, negative Covid test, or immunity — is no longer useful “as few countries still require proof of vaccination, screening or cure on entry."



At the same time, the SwissCovid tracing app will also be deactivated.



As it is no longer needed. It will be “definitively dismantled” on September 1st, 2023.

Shopping tourism is picking up speed to the detriment of border cantons



Even though the inflation rate is quite a bit higher in neighbouring countries, many products are still cheaper across the border, luring Swiss consumers.

As a result, shopping tourism increased by 10.2 percent in the first half of this year in comparison to the same period in 2022, according to an analysis published by the Swiss Retail Federation.



As an increasing number of people from Basel-City, Basel-Country, Geneva, Jura, Neuchâtel, and Ticino shop in Germany, France, and Italy, “8.5 billion francs flow abroad every year," the association said. “The effects of shopping tourism on trade in the border regions are immense.”

#Einkaufstourismus gewinnt wieder rasant an Fahrt: Im ersten Halbjahr 23 haben die Kredit- und Debit-Zahlungen in den Nachbarländern um 10,2% zugenommen, v.a. aus den Grenzkantonen. Darum: Jetzt #Wertfreigrenze auf 50 Franken senken. https://t.co/bn328gHQfz #Detailhandel #retail pic.twitter.com/i19SJarwQ1 — SWISS RETAIL FEDERATION (@RetailSwiss) August 10, 2023

Government to invest 2.6 billion francs to boost railways

Among the projects announced on Wednesday, the government is planning a nine-kilometre long tunnel between towns of Morges and Perroy in canton Vaud, on the busy Lausanne-Geneva route.

"This measure will make it possible to create an avoidance route on a first section of line in the event of disruption between Lausanne and Geneva," authorities said in a press release.

Among other improvements, the Loetschberg base tunnel will be double-tracked over its entire length, not just part of it.

"Additional capacities will thus be created and the stability of operations will be improved," the government said.

"This measure will also prevent a total closure of the base tunnel for eight months, with bypass traffic and negative repercussions for the population, tourism and the economy."

Switzerland implements 11th package of sanctions against Russia

Following the EU’s lead, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday that Switzerland too will enact further sanctions against Russia.

As part of its 11th package of sanctions, the new measures include “a ban on exports of goods that contribute to Russia's military and technological enhancement to 87 additional companies,” the Federal Council said.

“In addition, the list of goods subject to an export ban will be extended to include electronic components and precursors to chemical weapons. The sale of intellectual property rights and trade secrets to Russia is also now prohibited in connection with various goods."

The ban also includes transit through Russia of jet fuels and fuel additives, as well as goods suitable for use in the aviation and space industry.

In the financial sector, the existing ban on selling securities denominated in Swiss francs or in euros to Russian nationals and entities was also expanded.

Zurich’s annual swimfest a good way to counteract the heatwave



Temperatures of around 35C – and even reaching 36 or 37C in some places - are expected in the coming days in Switzerland.

Given this forecast, the Limmat swimming event, scheduled for August 19th, is just the thing to cool off. (In case the swim is called off, it will take place on August 26 instead).

It will be held at Frauenbad Stadthausquai.

Some 4,500 swimmers will take the plunge into Zurich’s Limmat river — the only time of the of the year when swimming in the Limmat is legal.

A valid ticket is required to join the event, which also entitles participants to use public transportation from any point in the canton.

You can purchase the tickets for the swim here.

