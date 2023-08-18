Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

The number of foreigners in Switzerland is growing

In the first half of 2023, the net immigration of foreigners who reside permanently in Switzerland was up by 9,384 people, mostly from the EU / EFTA nations. Demand for skilled labour and the dynamic employment market explain this hike.

This is what emerges from new data released by State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) on Thursday.

Germans, French, Italians and Portuguese represent about half of these new arrivals, SEM reported.

The number of cross-border workers has also risen during this period of time — 41,747 new G permits were issued, compared to 38,547 in the first six months of 2022.



Zurich apartment vacancy rate lowest in decade

New figures released by cantonal authorities on Thursday indicate that Zurich is still in the grips of a massive housing shortage: only 0.06 percent of all apartments are still vacant — the lowest figure in over 10 years.

At the same time, construction activity has picked up again, after a pandemic-related slump.

However, while more dwellings are being built, the population is also growing, mostly due to increased immigration, so demand for apartments outstrips the supply.



Geneva triggers its heatwave plan

As forecasts are calling for very hot weather over the next days, with temperatures exceeding 30C, Geneva’s cantonal doctor’s office issued a heatwave alert on Thursday.

While it is directed at all residents, it concerns particularly those who are likely to be affected the most: babies and young children; sick people; and the elderly.

A heatwave alert is triggered when average temperatures are equal to or greater than 25 degrees for five consecutive days, or equal to or exceed 27 degrees for three consecutive days.



In Geneva, when the plan goes into effect, residents over the age of 75 will have free access to municipal swimming pools and air-conditioned cinemas.

Zurich lovers can get their locks back



Mühlesteg bridge over the Limmat river is being renovated, which means that hundreds of locks that lovers have attached to the bridge’s railing over the years must now be removed.

Works are scheduled to begin on August 24th, and anyone who wants their lock back should ask Zurich's civil engineering office to cut it off.

Known in the city as 'The Bridge of Love', the pedestrian bridge features thousands of locks.

