Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Meet Eris and Fornax, two new Covid variants emerging in Switzerland



While the worst of the pandemic has been over for a while, some coronaviruses are still present in Switzerland.

The two latest ones are named Eris and Fornax, and while they are not known to be particularly dangerous to most people, Moderna pharmaceutical company is nevertheless developing new vaccines against these sub-variants.

The reason, according to Johannes Nemeth, infection specialist at the University Hospital of Zurich, is that maintaining ‘herd immunity’ — that is, resistance to Covid within a population — is important to prevent future outbreaks.

Switzerland’s population is growing faster than expected

According to current demographic forecasts, the Swiss population will grow by 148,000 people in 2023.

This would set a record for the country, according to a report in NZZ an Sonntag, based on data from the Federal Statistical Office.

The much-talked about 10-million population mark could therefore be reached faster than the several year timeframe, as previously thought.



READ ALSO : What Switzerland needs to do to accommodate 10 million residents

Advertisement

Weather forecast: no immediate relief from the heat in sight

Weekend temperatures were very hot over the weekend in many parts of the country.

They reached 36C in Geneva and 34C in Basel, with temps in some other regions also nearing mid-30s.

In fact, Switzerland’s official meteorological service, MeteoSwiss, raised its heatwave alert level to the maximum level of 4 for the Swiss-French part.

Warnung des Bundes: markante Hitzewelle: Stufe 3, auf der Alpensüdseite sowie in der Genferseeregion neu Stufe 4 (von 4). Weitere Informationen und Verhaltensempfehlungen auf https://t.co/qjoYMzvqsA und https://t.co/YxsbM0106B oder auf der MeteoSwissApp. #MeteoSchweiz #Warnung pic.twitter.com/7rSt40Ssum — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) August 20, 2023

And it looks like you will have to sweat it out (literally) a few more days.

The heatwave alert is in place until Thursday, with a drop in temperature expected — but not guaranteed — from Friday.

Advertisement

Swiss city among Europe’s 'coolest’

A new ranking by US magazine Forbes rated European cities where you'll feel most welcome.

Only ‘smaller’ cities were ranked, which excludes the usual urban centres like Zurich or Geneva.

In the number two spot (out of top 10) is Lucerne, which Forbes describes as "a compact city known for its medieval architecture, views of snowcapped mountains and access to Lake Lucerne. The colourful Altstadt (old town) is hemmed in by a 14-century rampart.

"Its proximity to Alpine peaks and trails makes it a dream for hikers, and for lazier travellers. Local tour operators book helicopter trips to view Mount Pilatus, for pristine views of the Swiss countryside and mountain picnics."

The top spot went to Braga in Portugal, which lies north of Porto.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]