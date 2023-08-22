Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

The heatwave is driving up the price of petrol in Switzerland

The price of petrol remains below the high values of 2022, when it exceeded 2 francs per litre.



However, while the prices dropped in 2023, fueling up your car is starting to cost more again, ranging from 1.7 to 1.9 francs per litre of grade 95 gasoline, depending on regions and stations.

But the price of 2 francs per litre is not unlikely; various factors are at play, including lower global supply, higher demand due to the holiday period, as well as the heatwave.

If you are wondering what high temperatures have to do with petrol prices, experts interviewed by Watson news platform on Monday, pointed out that more diesel generators are needed to run air-conditioning system which, in turn, raise the costs passed on to consumers.

The rules for traveling with animals will change in Switzerland

Under a bilateral agreement with the EU, Switzerland must adopt equivalent rules concerning import and export of animals, the government announced on Monday.

Under the new regulation, animals exported to countries outside the EU and EFTA states must have an export certificate.

This means that people traveling abroad with their dog or cat must have a Swiss pet passport when entering the EU or EFTA, but a veterinary certificate for all other countries.

It is not yet sure when exactly this rule will enter into force, but this change is under consultation until November 21st.

MPs want to lower the cost of roaming

The Council of States is currently examining the high cost of roaming charged by Swiss telecom operators of customers who use these services while traveling abroad.

Though the majority of telecom clients in Switzerland pay a fixed monthly rate, roaming costs abroad usually are not covered and can add up to a lot of money.

That’s because the cost of this service is much more expensive in Switzerland than elsewhere.

“The price of a gigabyte is 30 times cheaper in France than in Switzerland, and even 60 times cheaper in Italy,” according to Jean Tschopp, at attorney for the consumer federation of French-speaking Switzerland.

Bern to increase social assistance payouts

In order to compensate for inflation, canton Bern is proposing to raise welfare payments from the beginning of 2024.

The basic amount would go up from the current 977 francs to 1,006 francs a month for a one-person household.

The canton set aside 5.3 million francs to be able to implement these higher payments from next year.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]






