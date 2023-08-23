Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Swiss labour market analysis shows major differences between nationalities

The situation of the 1.12 million foreign workers in Switzerland differs greatly depending on their country of origin, according to a study released by Federal Statistical Office on Tuesday.

People from certain EU countries have high employment rates of 85 percent or more.

And while those from non EU / EFTA states have unlimited access to the Swiss labour market, people from the United States and the United Kingdom, "tend to be highly qualified and employed in managerial positions," the FSO reported.

This FSO chart indicates, from top to bottom, nationalities that are most and least prone to unemployment in Switzerland.

Zurich residents are now be able to buy (and smoke) cannabis

After Basel, Zurich has become the second city in Switzerland to launch the controlled, legal sale of cannabis in pharmacies.

Since Tuesday, participants in the Zurich pilot project can buy five Swiss-quality organic cannabis products at 10 pharmacies, six social clubs. and the municipal drug information centre city authorities announced.

So far, 1,200 people between the ages of 18 and 80 have registered to take part in the pilot project. The study is to last three years; during this time, it will examine the effects of a regulated sale of cannabis on the consumption and health of participants.

Basel-City embarked on a similar study in December 2022.

Similar projects have been authorised in Geneva and Lausanne, but they haven't started yet.

Work conditions are better in Switzerland than elsewhere in Europe

Despite high levels of stress at work, employees in Switzerland are better off than that their counterparts in other countries.

This is what emerges from a survey published on Tuesday by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

About 23 percent of respondents employed Switzerland saw their workplace as a safety or health hazard. This figure is below the European average of 34 percent.

Similarly, the proportion of employees suffering from backaches and other occupational health problems is lower in Switzerland (37 percent) than in Europe, where 46 percent of employees report suffering from three or more job-related health problems.



SBB deliberately makes passengers sweat

If you are seeking relief from the oppressive heat, don’t look for it on public transportation.

That’s because Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) and other transport companies make their passengers sweat — on purpose.

Instead of setting the air conditioning system on ‘high’ to make the ride more comfortable, the companies opt to cool their vehicles by a only few degrees — basically adjusting the indoor temperature to the outdoors.

This is done intentionally so that commuters don’t suffer from the ‘thermal shock' — a sudden temperature fluctuation causing stress on the body.

