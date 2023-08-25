Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Greens push for a law that would give workers time off during heatwaves

The youth section of the Green party is calling on the government for a law requiring ‘heat break’ "for those who work and for those who go to school, when it's 30C outside and 25°C inside".



“If it is not possible to implement measures to reduce the risk of heatstroke, work should be interrupted," the group said.

L'été 2023 bat tous les records de chaleur. Cette situation est dangereuse pour la santé & la sécurité de la population qui travaille. Nous demandons donc une pause légale pour tou·te·x·s les travailleur·euse·x·s et élèves, décrétée par la Confédération.https://t.co/9uMbvvQ97f — Jeunes Vert•e•x•s Suisse (@JeunesVertes) August 24, 2023

READ ALSO: What Swiss employees need to know about working in a heatwave

And speaking of heatwaves…

According to forecasts, today is the last day of extremely hot weather.

Starting tomorrow and for the rest of the week, temperatures are expected to drop considerably.

It is not yet certain whether this relief from 30-plus temperatures is a temporary relief or whether (pleasantly) cooler weather is here to stay as August gives way to September.

Consumer group demands urgent measures to stop increase of health insurance premiums

The premiums are expected to go up by an average of 5 percent or more in 2024, after a 6.6-percent hike this year.

In view of this increase, the Consumer Federation of French-Speaking Switzerland (FRC) is demanding that the government freezes the current premiums to stop them from rising next year.



“The share [of the healthcare costs] paid by the consumers must be capped,” FRC said in a press release. This situation can’t go on.”

The association added that "the premium freeze should be lifted only when Parliament succeeds in reducing healthcare costs.”

READ ALSO: Why is Swiss health insurance set to get more expensive?

Good news on the economy front: Switzerland's GDP went up by 2.6 percent in 2022

Switzerland's gross domestic product (GDP) increased by 2.6 percent in 2022, the government announced on Thursday.

This signals that Swiss economy is stable.

"This sustained growth is part of a favourable environment characterised by a recovery in services and strong growth in the manufacturing industry," the government said.

And despite inflation, consumer spending has gone up.

“After a marked drop of 3.4 percent in 2020 due to Covid, and a slight increase in 2021 (1.8 percent), final household consumption exceeded the level of 2019 and recorded an increase of 4.2 in 2022.”

