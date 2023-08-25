Which Swiss cities are most socially responsible?

Advertisement

When something bad happens, Switzerland’s population usually shows empathy and support toward the less fortunate people, whether in terms of helping Ukrainian refugees fleeing their war-torn country or assisting victims of natural disasters.

But what about less concrete actions related to sustainable development and environmental projects? Do the Swiss dig deep into their pockets to support such initiatives, even if they occur far away from home?

A study carried out by a NGO Solidar Suisse sought to find out whether people living in Switzerland feel a sense of social responsibility towards purchasing only those products that are manufactured sustainably by fairly-treated workforce.

The aim of the survey is to raise awareness about the responsibilities that municipalites have toward workers' rights as well as ecological impact of their purchases..

“With an amount of 16 billion francs, Swiss municipalities exert a direct influence on global production chains and the conditions of workers,” the NGO said in a in a press release.

"This spending can influence living conditions through socially sustainable purchases and demonstrations of solidarity through support for development projects."

This what the study found.

Ninety-seven municipalities from all over Switzerland participated in this ranking to assess their sense of solidarity and social conscience with regard to sustainable purchases.

The assessment is based on a questionnaire completed by the municipalities, relating in particular to the existence (or not) of social and ecological criteria, the organisation of sustainable purchases, transparency, as well as contributions to development cooperation projects.

Who won?

With 63 points out of 70, Zurich took the first place. It is followed by Lausanne (61 points), Illnau-Effretikon (57), Bern (56) and Basel (55).

Although the issue of social responsibility is increasingly taken into account during public procurement, "there is a real potential for improvement", noted Solidar Suisse.

That's because only 20 municipalities out of 97 obtained more than half of the points, while 11 municipalities obtained no points at all.

The list of 'losers' was not published.



.

