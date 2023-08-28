Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Moves toward Sunday shop openings under way

Anyone living in Switzerland knows that shops are closed on Sundays, with the exception of small ‘convenience’ stores at petrol and train stations, as well as in mountain resorts during ski season.

However, Economy Minister Guy Parmelin wants to extend shop opening hours on Sundays to major Swiss cities that are frequented by tourists.

The cantons will determine where within their territories such a need exists.

A consultation will be launched at the end of November on the revision of the ordinance relating to the labour law, which regulates the exceptions to the ban on working on Sundays.

Twint launches a new pay function



The well-known and very popular Swiss payment app is launching a new feature with which consumers can choose whether they want to pay for their purchases immediately (as is the case currently), or within 30 days.

This would be especially convenient when ordering goods online and having the option of paying upon receipt.

Twint will implement this feature together with Cembra bank’s Swissbilling function.

‘Flying taxis’ to connect Ticino with Milan



So far this concept is still in development stages, but the plan is to have ‘flying taxis' — airplane-like electric machines that can take off and land vertically — put into operation in 2026, according to Raffaella Meledandri, head of marketing at Air Dynamic, a company responsible for getting this project off the ground (no pun intended).

These flying machines don’t need an airport, as they can land in and take off from city centres, Meledandri said.

In the future they could expand into other Swiss areas as well.

Flying taxi that would connect Ticino with Milan. Photo: Twitter

Some Zurich waiters have world’s highest wages



All of the Zurich area restaurants owned by restaurateurs Michel Péclard and Florian Weber have introduced wages for their serving staff based on turnover — the more meals they serve, the more they earn.



On average, the waiters at this chain earned an enviable 8,000 to 12,000 francs per month during the summer, according to NZZ am Sonntag newspaper.

The highest salary that has been paid so far is 16,500 francs in June - plus a tip — which could well be the world’s highest waiter wage, Péclard noted, while calling on other restaurateurs to copy his wage model.

Needless to say, these wages are significantly higher than those earned by waiting staff at other restaurants in Switzerland — an average of 51,417 francs a year, that is, 4,284 a month.



