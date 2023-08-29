Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Regional trains and buses are cleaner and more punctual than before

Tests carried out by passengers in 2022 have shown that the overall quality of Switzerland’s regional transportation network keeps improving, according to an annual report published by the Federal Transport Office on Monday.

Cleanliness — such as absence of stains, dust, or mud — inside the the vehicles as well as at stops and stations “has been constantly improving,” the report noted.

In terms of timeliness, trains outdo the buses, with a 95-percent punctuality rate for the former versus 90 percent for the latter.

Most Swiss employees are intelligent (even if artificially)

A survey carried out in Switzerland by Deloitte financial advisor found that 61 percent of all respondents who work with a computer use Generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) programmes, such as for instance ChatGPT or others, in their daily work — sometimes without the knowledge of their superiors.

Slightly more than half (54 percent) believe that learning about AI tools is important for their career and maintaining employability, with this figure rising to 80 percent among those who use Generative AI the most.

More than 1 million people enter Switzerland each day from neighbouring countries

Some 1.2 million people on average cross Swiss borders every day, the Federal Statistical Office (FSO) said on Monday.

They include residents, visitors, and cross-border workers.

However, the flow of people is not distributed evenly at all borders: the one Switzerland shares with France is crossed much more often than the others, with a daily average of more than half a million crossings — road and rail combined.

Almost 317,000 cross the border with Germany; 227,000 with Italy; 190,000 with Italy, and 79,000 to and from Austria.

When it comes to tipping, Germans are more generous than Swiss

This is a finding of a recent study analysing the tip culture in Switzerland and Germany.

Carried out by Link Institute and YouGov, it shows that the Swiss are stingier than their northern neighbours.

For instance, about 72 percent of Germans said that they usually leave a tip in restaurants, while in Switzerland this proportion is 65 percent.

In bars, only 44 percent of Swiss leave a tip, against 50 percent in Germany.



READ ALSO: How much should you tip in Switzerland and should you tip at all?

