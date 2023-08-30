Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Despite scarcity of housing, ‘no large-scale shortage' in view

Even though many economists predict that the current housing shortage will worsen, Avenir Suisse, a think-tank focusing on Switzerland’s political, economic, and social future, doesn’t agree with this pessimistic view.

In fact, its analysis indicates that the situation is not as dire as many believe, pointing out the housing market is “still functioning”.

Also, rents have not risen “disproportionately” over the years, but only in parallel with income, the think-tank said.

In its press release on Tuesday, Avenir Suisse has also cautioned against government interventions in the housing market, which would be "inefficient from an economic point of view, have a random impact, and burden the economy. They can also be counterproductive for tenants."

Landslide crashes in a Glarus village

A landslide rammed into the small village of Schwanden on Tuesday afternoon.

Large amounts of mud, rocks and other debris pummelled down the mountainside, wreaking havoc across 400 metres and destroying or

burying a half-dozen houses, according to cantonal authorities.

More earth and debris was unleashed in a second wave a few hours later, but no human casualties have been reported.

How do pensioners in Switzerland live after retirement?

The answer to this question emerges from the ‘retirement monitor’ released by AXA insurer on Tuesday.

The insurance company also reported that more retirees than previously prefer receiving a monthly pension instead of having their accumulated capital paid out in one lump sum: in 2021, 17 percent of respondents opted to withdraw their entire capital after retiring, while that number dropped to 13 percent in 2023.

Some Bern families will pay lower health insurance premiums

The canton, which has particularly high healthcare premiums, has decided to help couples with children as well as single-parents financially by reducing ‑ retroactively to January 1st, 2023 — the amount they have to pay for the compulsory coverage.

In all, about 44,300 people (17,300 households) will benefit from the reduction.

This move will cost the canton 31 million francs per year.

The Swiss like to live in France



Nearly 10 percent of foreign property buyers in France come from Switzerland, according to a new study by the National Real Estate Federation.

Among the main reasons are lower property houses in France than in Switzerland, even though housing in French regions located nearest to Swiss border is more expensive than elsewhere.

The “significant purchasing power” of the Swiss allows them to buy properties at a lower cost and on larger surfaces in France than in their country.

The proportion of Swiss buyers in France differs by region. It is highest can be found in the departments close to the Franco-Swiss border — that is, Haute Savoie and Ain.



