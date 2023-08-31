Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Cash to be enshrined in Swiss Constitution



The government is in favour of giving Swiss francs a constitutional right, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

This position follows the filing of an initiative by the Swiss Movement for Freedom (MSL), which calls for the supply of cash — both coins and banknotes — to be guaranteed, and for any project to replace the Swiss franc by another currency to be submitted to a popular vote.

In its press release, the Federal Council pointed out that it “recognises the importance of the role played by cash for the economy and society”, adding that both the supply of cash and the use of the Swiss franc as national currency are currently guaranteed under the law.

Therefore, the Federal Council “is prepared to reinforce the importance of these principles stated at the legal level by enshrining them in the Constitution”.



Switzerland drafts sweeping anti money laundering measures

On Wednesday, the government launched the consultation procedure intended to tighten rules against money laundering.

The aim of this move is "to reinforce the integrity and competitiveness of Switzerland as a financial and business location,” the Federal Council said in a press release.

"The measures are in line with international standards,” it added.

The new rules will be presented to parliament in 2024 following consultation.

Switzerland, whose banks are biggest managers of offshore wealth, has long been trying to shed its old image as a tax haven, and cooperates with other countries in sharing and exchanging financial information to ensure transparency.

These are the Swiss companies with the highest wage gaps

In 2022, the highest salaries in large Swiss companies were on average 139 times higher than the lowest wages, according to a survey by the Unia trade union which reviewed 37 companies, including 34 listed on the stock exchange.

One case in point is the pharmaceutical giant Roche, whose CEO is paid a salary which is more than 307 times the company’s lowest wage.



UBS bank is in second place, where the highest pay is 243 times higher than the lowest, followed by ABB (216 times higher).

Life expectancy not the main criterion for Swiss pensions, government says

In certain European countries, the retirement age is determined by life expectancy, and there has been a push from some political circles to adopt the same approach in Switzerland.

However, in Switzerland, retirement age is not going to be based solely on life expectancy, the government said on Wednesday, as this system would not allow “sustainable financing" of the old-age pension.

Instead, other factors are taken into account, such as demographic distribution of certain age groups, as well as the evolution of the economy.



