Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Swiss households faced with soaring electric bills



The government will release official electricity tariffs for the following year on Tuesday.

In the meantime, some cantons have already published their tariffs for 2024, and the news is not good for Swiss consumers.

Prices will rise by an average of 12 percent, but a number of regions will be hit with more significant hikes.

The Local will report on the 2024 tariffs once the official figures are released next week.

Reference rate for rents to be released today

The Federal Housing Office (BWO) publishes the so-called 'mortgage reference interest rate,' which also determines rents, four times a year.

It will do so again today, September 1st.

But unlike the last release in early June, when the BWO raised rates from 1.25 to 1.50 percent, and another hike — this time to 1.75 percent — by the Swiss National Bank (SNB), also went into effect, no further increases are expected to be announced in September.

New data protection law comes into effect

The completely revised Data Protection Act will enter into force today

Its aim is to ensure better protection of personal data.

This legislation, which has been in the making since 2020, is adapted to technological advances and the rights of individuals in relation to their personal information, as well as transparency on how it is collected and distributed.

Cheap cinema tickets on Sunday

It is not often that you hear the word ‘cheap’ in relation to a product or service in Switzerland.

But it will be the case this coming Sunday September 3rd, when a ticket to see a film in more than 550 cinemas throughout the country will cost only 5 francs per person (about one-third or less than its usual price).

Featured films will include Anatomy of a Fall —Palme d'Or at Cannes Festival this year — Barbie; Oppenheimer; Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning - Part One; and The Equalizer 3.

You can see one or more films for the same 5 francs.

Information for each city is available here.

