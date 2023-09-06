Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

‘Pirola’ virus detected in Switzerland



The new version of Covid – known as ‘Pirola’ — has been detected in Switzerland, with the number of cases expected to increase in the coming months.

It appears not to respond to immunities proffered by vaccines or previous infections.

No official data is available about the number of cases in Switzerland because there is no testing requirement, but the viral load found in wastewater indicates that the numbers are increasing.

However, there is no cause for concern, at least for the time being, according to epidemiologist François Balloux.

“Even in the worst case, if BA.2.86 triggers a new major wave, we don’t expect serious illnesses and deaths comparable to those at the start of the pandemic,” he said.



Calls for health insurance premiums to be linked to income

Under the current system, everyone, regardless of how much they earn, pays the same amount for the obligatory coverage.

However, given the rising costs of health insurance, an increasing number of politicians are calling for the overhaul of the system, with premiums based on income.

One of them, Bern's Health Minister Pierre-Alain Schnegg, told the Swiss media on Tuesday that " income must absolutely be taken into account” when setting insurance premiums.

Price watchdog calls for capping parking fees in cities

According to Stefan Meierhans, the government’s price watchdog, municipalities should not be making any profit from the parking fees they collect from residents, capping them at 400 francs per year.

Currently, city authorities can decide how much to charge annually to allow residents to park their vehicles on the streets where they live.

For instance, street parking now costs 500 francs in Lausanne, 492 francs in Bern, and 710 francs in Winterthur.

But arguing that streets are “public land that belongs to everyone,” Meierhans said fees should not exceed 300 francs a year, regardless of the size of a city.



Easyjet announces a new destination from Geneva airport

After launching flights from Geneva to the Portuguese island of Madeira, London Southend Airport, and Lanzarote, in the Canary Islands in July, the low-cost airline will add Rabat to its list.

The Moroccan capital will be the third destination in that country: Easjet already flies from Geneva to :Marrakech and Agadir.

This new connection will start from October 31st, with two flights per week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays, the company said on Tuesday.



