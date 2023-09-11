Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

The Greens want to use road budget to reduce health premiums

In a motion to be filed in the parliament today, the Green Party is seeking to divert some of the funds allocated to the roads towards reducing the cost of health insurance by 5 to 10 percent.

This is the latest in a series of proposed measures intended to lower health insurance premiums which, according to Health Minister Alain Berset, are expected to increase by between 8 and 9 percent in 2024.



Coop lowers price of 800 products

Although, according to the Federal Statistical Office, cost of food has risen by 5.7 percent in 2023 alone, Coop has reduced prices of 800 products since the beginning of the year — and continues to do so.

Among the products that have become less expensive are certain juices (16.7 percent cheaper ), mayonnaise (6.3 percent), sunflower oil, (3.6 percent), Barilla spaghetti (3.9 percent), and hundreds of others.

While Coop discounted the biggest number of products, other retailers are also cutting prices, according to Sonntags Zeitung.

For instance, Lidl Switzerland reported that it had reduced prices on 339 products since the beginning of the year. At Denner, 300 products have become cheaper. And Migros stated in July that “many” of the around 700 products of its own M-Budget brand had dropped to the 2022 price level.

Swiss-Congolese candidate ‘intimidated’ for running for political office

Alfred Ngoyi Wa Mwanza, who came to Switzerland from the Democratic Republic of Congo as an asylum seeker in 2002 and became a Swiss citizen in 2016, is running for National Council in the upcoming October 22nd elections.

But he reports being “intimidated” by random acts — for instance, on several occasions someone had urinated on his car and even left excrements on the vehicle.

“For me, this is a racist act. I am afraid of being physically attacked,” the socialist candidate said.

Das ist rassistische Cancel Culture von Rechts. Der Versuch Migrant:innen und People of Color einzuschüchtern. Wir lassen uns aber nicht spalten. Volle Solidarität mit #Alfred. https://t.co/PXNi8Lw7d7 — Cédric Wermuth (er/ihm) (@cedricwermuth) September 9, 2023

If elected, Ngoyi Wa Mwanza would be the sole Black MP in the Swiss federal parliament, though not the first one: Ricardo Lumengo, who was born in Angola, served on the National Council from 2007 to 2011.

Single-family homes are becoming social status symbols

Even though Switzerland is one of the world’s wealthiest countries, the rate of home ownership — 42 percent — is lower than almost anywhere else in Europe.

The reason is that vast majority of people can’t afford to buy property here, especially as prices have soared by 27 percent in the past eight years, according to a recent UBS study — and are expected to keep going up.

Therefore, owning a home in Switzerland is “increasingly perceived as a luxury and is a symbol of social status," the study found.

