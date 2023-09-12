Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Update: The Gotthard tunnel could reopen at the end of the week

After being closed on Sunday, the 17-kilometre Gotthard road tunnel, an important north–south axis through the Swiss Alps, could reopen to traffic toward the end of the week, the government said.

The shutdown was a result of the damage to the tunnel’s ceiling 700 metres into the north portal, where small pieces of concrete broke away and fell down onto the road.

In the meantime, Gotthard-bound traffic is“diverted on a large scale on the San Bernardino road (A13), the Gotthard Pass road, and the Simplon road.,” the Federal Office of Roads said in a press release.

“As bottlenecks may occasionally appear on these routes, longer journey times are to be expected.”

Further update on the situation will be released later today.

Cantonal banks accused of ‘fleecing’ their customers

In the first half of 2023, two-thirds of cantonal banks in Switzerland yielded record profits. In total, the increase in revenue amounted to more than 2 billion francs.

However, despite high profits, these financial institutions, which are owned by cantons, have not significantly increased interest rates on savings.

“The banks are fleecing their customers,” said Sara Stalder, director of the Foundation for Consumer Protection. “It is unfair for banks to make such high profits and refuse to raise interest rates."

According to the Association of Cantonal Banks, however, their interest rates are "in line with the market."

New Swiss fighter jets can only defend the country in good weather

After a long-winded controversy and opposition from left-wing parties, last year Switzerland purchased 36 F-35 fighter jets from a US manufacturer Lockheed Martin.

The government argued that these planes are needed to replace the current aging fleet to ensure the country’s air defence.

Now it turns out, however, that the new jets, which are yet to be delivered, can only fly in good weather.

According to a report on Monday in Tages-Anzeiger based on army sources, if the planes fly too close to thunderstorms and are struck by lightning, they may burst into flames.

The manufacturer is expected to solve this problem before the F35s land in Switzerland — hopefully in good weather.

Switzerland celebrates 175th anniversary of its constitution

Today marks 175 years since Swiss constitution was created on September 12th, 1848.

According to the government, the constitution "established the Swiss federal state."

It also established the principle, still valid today, of a federalist state, with the sovereignty and autonomy of the cantons.

A specificity of Switzerland’s constitution is that citizens can amend it or adopt a new article by organising a popular initiative. A partial or complete revision of the Constitution must be approved by a majority of voters and a majority of cantons.

