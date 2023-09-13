Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Advertisement

Proposal to allow foreign university graduates to work in Switzerland stalls in parliament

Although in March both chambers of the parliament accepted the proposal to permit non-EU / EFTA nationals who graduate from Swiss universities with a degree in a field suffering from a shortage of qualified professionals to remain in Switzerland — and the Federal Council supports the move — on Tuesday, this issue suffered a setback.

MPs found that the measure would be difficult to implement from the constitutional point of view and want to create legal basis for enacting an ordinance to this effect.

Cantons to increase health insurance subsidies for low-income policyholders

In view of rising insurance premiums — a hike of up to 9 percent is expected in 2024 —cantons will increase their subsidies to needy individuals and families.

MPs agreed that next year cantons will have to contribute between 3.5 and 7.5 percent toward premium reductions —356 million francs more than currently.

Each canton will define the maximum percentage that the premiums must represent in relation to disposable income before residents can qualify for government subsidies.

This means that instead of paying the full amount of the premiums, low-earners or anyone who has a large number of children, could be eligible to have their premiums reduced, with their canton of residence paying the rest.

Government publishes bomb shelter instructions

According to the Federal Office for Civil Protection (FOCP), ever since the war in Ukraine began in February 2022, “Switzerland’s population is showing a strong renewed interest in shelters,” which serve to protect the population from armed conflicts, but may also offer protection from natural or human-made disasters.

In response, the government published a new pamphlet explaining such key information as how a shelter should be equipped and kept ready for emergencies, how spaces are allocated, the procedure to follow when taking refuge in shelters, and other tips.

You can find detailed instructions in English here.

SWISS to add two North American destinations to its route network



Starting in March 2024, the national airline will fly daily from Zurich to Washington DC, and from May, it will add the Zurich-Toronto flight to its schedule.

The airline also announced on Tuesday the expansion of its European network with three weekly flights to Kosice in Slovakia and the Romanian city of Cluj-Napoca.

