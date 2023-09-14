Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Gay and bisexual men will be able to donate blood — at last

MPs agreed to modify the current law that excludes homosexual men from blood donations.

After the move was greenlighted by the National Council in the spring, the Council of States also approved the change on Wednesday.

The only restrictions will be linked to risky sexual behaviour, regardless of sexual orientation.

The rule banning gay and bisexual men from donating blood was introduced in the 1980s due to the AIDS pandemic and the feat of transmitting HIV.

The parliament must still formally approve the move in a final vote at the end of the autumn session on September 29th.

The crack in Gotthard tunnel ceiling caused by ‘tensions’ in the mountain

The 17-kilometre-long Gotthard road tunnel, an important north–south axis through the Swiss Alps, has remained closed to traffic since Sunday, after pieces of ceiling broke away and fell on the road.

According to the press release from the Federal Roads Office (FEDRO) on Wednesday, the cracks in the concrete ceiling were caused by “tensions in the mountain” under which the tunnel was built.

Such tensions, or shifts of the rock structure, can be caused by seismic activities.

FEDRO is still hoping repairs that are underway will enable the road tunnel to reopen to traffic this week.

Older employees seen as remedy against labour shortage

The Centre Party believes that incentives are needed to encourage employees to continue working beyond retirement age (currently 65 for men and 64 for women) to counteract the shortage of skilled professionals in many sectors of Switzerland’s economy.

This is all the more important because in the next decade 500,000 more people will retire than enter the labour market.

Companies should therefore try to retain older employees after retirement age, the party said.

Heatwave partly responsible for some deaths in Swiss Alps

Dozens of hikers and climbers have lost their lives in Swiss mountains this year.

There are several reasons behind this tragic statistic, and one of them are extremely high temperatures that had hit Switzerland for much of the summer.

“The increase in accidents is certainly linked to the fact that the heat attracts more people to the mountains,” according to Christian Andermatt, head of training at the Swiss Alpine Club.

That's because high temperatures increase probability of rockfalls, which can’t be predicted in advance and therefore avoided, he pointed out.

READ ALSO: Why have so many climbers and hikers died in the Swiss mountains this year?

READ ALSO: Why have so many climbers and hikers died in the Swiss mountains this year?




