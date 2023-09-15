Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Revealed: Swiss banks manage millions for the family of a Russian oligarch

The partner and daughter of a wealthy Russian businessman Alexander Ponomarenko, who has reportedly been funding the war in Ukraine, had deposited 40 million francs in three private Swiss banks, according to Swiss media.



At least one of the banks accepted 9.5 million francs from Ponomarenko's family after the start of the war, even through In March 2022 Switzerland banned deposits of more than 100,000 francs from Russian nationals.

Ponomarenko’s family was able to circumvent Swiss sanctions and restrictions thanks to their passports and residence permits in EU countries.

Switzerland's Edelweiss Air is expanding its flights to USA and Canada

After SWISS airline announced this week that it will inaugurate direct flights from Zurich to Washington DC and Toronto in spring of 2024, another airline, Edelweiss Air, also said new flights to North America will take off next year.

Zurich-based Edelweiss, which is partly owned by SWISS, will have more direct connections to the two Canadian destinations of Vancouver and Calgary. Vancouver will be served from May to October, while Calgary-bound flights will increase from two to three times per week between May and September.

In the USA, flights to Tampa (Florida) will be doubled: four weekly connections instead of two will be in service.

Additionally, there will be three weekly flights to Las Vegas and Denver.

Ahead this weekend:

Huge demonstration against rising prices will take place tomorrow

Trade unions, political parties, and various associations are organising a massive rally in Bern on Saturday, to demonstrate against higher rents and healthcare premiums, as well as lower purchasing power and wages that are not increasing to compensate for inflation.

Special trains have been chartered by organisers to bring demonstrators from all parts of Switzerland to Bern.

Sunday and Monday: Swiss Thanksgiving

Known as known as Eidgenössischer Dank-, Buss- und Bettag in German, Jeûne fédéral in French, Digiuno federale in Italian, and Rogaziun federala in Romansh, the Federal Day of Thanksgiving, Repentance and Prayer is celebrated all over Switzerland, with the exception of Geneva, which has had its own comparable holiday, le Jeûne genevois, which was celebrated on September 7th.

Monday the 18th will be a public holiday across Switzerland as well — except in Geneva.

