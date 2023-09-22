Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Switzerland’s objectives for 2024: ensuring prosperity and relations with EU

Swiss president Alain Berset announced on Thursday the goals that Switzerland has set for itself for the coming year.

The country “will particularly emphasise bilateral relations with the European Union, the consequences of the war in Ukraine, and sustainable development,” he said.

These four objectives are set out as well: to sustainably ensure prosperity and seize the opportunities offered by digital technology; to encourage national and intergenerational cohesion; to ensure security, work for peace, and act coherently and reliably internationally; to protect the climate and take care of natural resources.

‘No increase’: Switzerland’s central bank keeps interest rates at current level

After five consecutive increases since it had lifted rates out of negative territory in June 2022, Swiss National Bank (SNB) will keep the current rate (1.75 percent) for the time being.

"We have decided to leave the SNB policy rate unchanged," the bank said in a press release on Thursday.

It added, however, that further rate hikes can’t be ruled out in the future.

"A further tightening of monetary policy may become necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term,” the central bank said.

"A further tightening of monetary policy may become necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term," the central bank said.

Switzerland urged to protect its products sold abroad

In 2021, Swiss Gruyère producers asked a US court to designate this cheese as a product of Switzerland, but the judges refused to do so, arguing that in America ‘gruyere’ is a common label for cheese, regardless of where it is manufactured.

In view of this ruling, the National Council approved this week a motion stating that Switzerland must better protect its products in foreign countries with which it has trade agreements.

“This decision follows a legal battle between the Interprofession du Gruyère and an American organisation active in the field of production and marketing of dairy products,” according to MP Jacques Nicolet, who spearheaded the motion.



“As a result, Americans will be able to continue to produce and sell their cheese under the name ‘Gruyère’. This situation is unacceptable and calls for a firm reaction from the government.”

The matter is now passing on to the Council of States.

READ ALSO: US-made cheese can be called 'gruyere' too

Don’t forget to bid summer goodbye

That's because tomorrow at precisely at 8:49 am, Autumn or fall will officially begin

The so-called Autumnal Equinox marks the start of autumn in the Northern Hemisphere.

It is too early to know ahead of time what the weather will be like in coming weeks, but after after some extremely hot spells, most people are probably looking forward to sunny but cooler days.

