Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

MPs push for joint custody of children

The National Council accepted a motion yesterday which calls for alternating custody of children to become the rule in the event of parents’ divorce.

“Too often in divorces, children become the object of conflict," the motion said.

It went on to explain that “every parent thinks of themselves first and children are not the center of their interest. The right to co-parenting must therefore take precedence over the individual rights of parents, so that the child can continue to maintain the same relationships with his parents.

Joint custody must therefore be “a principle and a general rule, which can only be deviated from in specific and objective situations."

The motion will now be voted on by the Council of States.

Assisted suicide proponents to launch a referendum in Geneva

While this practice is legal in Switzerland, each canton can set its own rules about assisted suicide, as long as they are not laxer than those outlined in national legislation.

The right to assisted suicide was also extended to elderly nursing facilities. However, earlier this month Geneva’s parliament has voted to repeal this article.

In response, Switzerland’s largest pro-assisted suicide association, EXIT, is collecting signatures to launch a referendum against the repealing of this legislation, so that the “right to self-determination” continues to be ensured in these establishments.

Move to base health insurance on income intensifies

The Social Democrats (SP) and a number of elected officials have been calling for these premiums to be based on wages, rather than to have the same rates for everyone.

If this system were to be implemented, “a clear majority would benefit from such a change: “85 percent of the population would be financially relieved,” according to SP deputy Samira Marti.

The party has crunched some numbers and found that a family of four with an annual gross income of 140,000 francs would now pay only 166 francs per month and thus save up to over 1,000 francs per month.

Up to an annual income of 100,000 francs, health insurance would even be free.

The remaining 15 percent of the population, who are the higher earners, would have to pay more: a married couple with an annual income of 250,000 francs would have to pay over 29,000 francs annually.

And speaking in premiums...

Health insurance premiums for 2024 to be revealed today

There has been much talk for months about the increases in health insurance rates for 2024, though no exact amounts have been given — just estimates.

The suspense is almost over: today, the Federal Office of Public Health will release the new, higher premiums for next year.





