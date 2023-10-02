Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Cantons are increasing budgets to subsidise health insurance premiums

While not all cantons have already released the amount of financial contributions they will pay toward health insurance subsidies for low-income people, all will increase the payment in 2024.

That’s because the insurance rates will soar by 8.7 percent on average, straining many household budgets.

In Zurich for instance, “1.2 billion francs will be available for premium reductions, which corresponds to an increase in the contribution of 10 percent compared to the previous year,” the canton said in a press release on Friday.

Read our article today about what financial help will be available in other cantons as well.

Swiss hospitals ‘eat up’ a third of overall healthcare costs

Many factors account for the high cost of healthcare in Switzerland — from longevity to expensive medications, among other reasons.

But experts also point fingers at the country’s hospitals, with all the patient services accounting for one-third of the total healthcare expenditure.

One of the main reasons, according to Pius Zängerle, director of the health insurance association Curafutura, is the high density of hospitals, which causes “oversupply” of the same services and, consequently, extra costs.

To remedy this situation, experts suggest creating ‘health regions’ to "cut costs without sacrificing quality, because hospitals would complement each other, rather than offer the same services.”

And speaking of rising costs…

Rent increases go into effect this month



With the start of October, about 1 million Swiss households — all those whose leases are based on the reference rate — will be hit with a 5-percent rent hike.

The hike was announced in June, but landlords can only up the rent once a year — either on the specific date mentioned in the lease, or the next possible termination / notice date.

The notice period in Switzerland is typically three months, which means landlords will be able to charge the higher rate from October 2023.

Weather forecast: Indian summer continues this week

Life in Switzerland may be getting more expensive, but at least there is bright news on the meteorological front.

The forecast from the official government service MeteoSwiss calls for continued warm and mostly sunny whether in all parts of Switzerland, with temperatures from low to mid-20s.

This is what you can expect in your region.

