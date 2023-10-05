Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Rents in certain regions continue to soar



Even before rent increases went into effect at the Beginning of October, housing costs rose sharply.

Compared to the same period a year ago, rents are not 3.6 percent higher, according to Immoscout real estate platform.

Behest hikes (3.4 percent) are seen in central Switzerland, as well as the greater Zurich area (2.9 percent.).

In the Central Plateau the increase (0.5 percent) was more moderate, while rents remained the Lake Geneva region.

However, In view of the growing demand, increased rent reference rate, as well as limited supply of vacant apartments, the probability of rents rising further rents in the next few months is high.

Most Swiss are in favour of government-run health insurance

A survey published in Swiss Media on Wednesday indicates that a week after learning of an 8.7-percent increase in insurance premiums next year, 61.2 percent of respondents support the creation of a cheaper public health insurance scheme to replace the current system of private providers.

The proportion of “yes” votes reached 68.1 percent in French-speaking Switzerland, and 58.1 percent in the Swiss-German part,

All those in favour of the government taking over from the private sector have nevertheless said they want the current level of medical services to remain the same and not cut to lower costs.

READ ALSO: Would people in Switzerland benefit from a government healthcare scheme?

Advertisement

Migros blasted for its pollution-causing dog snack

A Swiss environmental protection organisation called Alps Initiative has awarded its ‘Absurd Transport Prize’ to the country’s largest supermarket chain.

The reason for this dubious ‘honour’ is a chicken snack for dogs, which Migros imports from China.

According to the group’s press release, the snack “travels 20,280 kilometres before landing in the dog's bowl" in Switzerland.

"Each pack of these dog snacks emits more than 100 grams of CO2 during transport, while the CO2 emissions of a chicken raised in Switzerland would only be 8 grams,” said This is absolute nonsense when it comes to transport,” said the organisation’s director Django Betschart. “This is absolute nonsense."

Transports et émissions de CO₂: Migros reçoit le «prix de la honte» pour son snack pour chiens https://t.co/xX3F5K5UHo — L'actu genevoise (@tdgGeneve) October 3, 2023

The group convened in front of Migros headquarters in Zurich this week to hand over the ‘Absurd Transport Prize’ to the retailer.

However, nobody from the company came out to receive the award.



If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

