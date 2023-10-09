Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

How to limit spiralling health insurance costs?

With the cost of Swiss health insurance premiums rising incessantly one insurance boss has offered advice for how to keep prices down.

Thomas Boyer, director of health insurer Groupe Mutuel says savings and special efforts must focus on medicines, hospital planning and the range of healthcare covered.

Boyer has called for the creation of a task force with all stakeholders from the health sector including the cantons, the federal authorities, insurers, doctors, hospitals, the pharmaceutical industry, other healthcare providers and patients.

“The different actors must stop passing the buck,” otherwise “nothing moves”, he told the Le Matin Dimanche and SonntagsBlick newspapers on Sunday.

He says a change to hospital planning is needed.

With 576 hospital sites, Switzerland has “the highest density in Europe, after France. It is far too much,” adds Boyer. “We need to group sites together and rethink the organisation of the system.”

Switzerland condemns attack on Israel, advises to abstain from travel

After a Palestinian militant group, Hamas, launched its surprise attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip on Saturday, Switzerland’s government condemned the action.

The Foreign Ministry also advised against traveling to the conflict area. "Until the situation is clarified, it is not recommended to travel to Israel for tourist trips and any other trips that are not of an emergency nature," it said.

Meanwhile, SWISS airline, which operates daily flights from Zurich to Tel-Aviv, has cancelled all its flights to Israel up to and including today.

"Decisions on the upcoming flight schedule will be made early next week,” the airline said in a press release, adding, however, that “a deterioration of the security situation cannot be ruled out.

Swiss Euro 2024 qualifier postponed

UEFA on Sunday announced next week's Euro 2024 qualifier between Israel and Switzerland, scheduled for Thursday, has been postponed due to the conflict in the country.

Advertisement

"In light of the current security situation in Israel, UEFA has decided to postpone all matches scheduled in Israel in the next couple of weeks with new dates to be confirmed in due course," UEFA said in a statement.

UEFA said it also "reserves a few more days to assess whether the European qualifiers 2024 match Kosovo-Israel can take place on the originally planned date of October 15 or requires postponement".

"UEFA will continue to closely monitor the situation and will remain in contact with all teams involved before making decisions on new dates and on potential changes to other upcoming fixtures," the statement added.

Swiss paying far too much for organic foods

If you shop organic in Switzerland the chances are you are paying far too much.

A study by scientists in Switzerland concluded that Coop and Migros often set significantly higher prices on organic products than on conventional products often without any justification and that the extra costs are not being handed down to farmers.

Advertisement

Scientist Mathias Binswanger and his team noticed high markups, particularly on potatoes, eggs, meat and carrots, in the study that was published in the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

According to researchers' estimates, the Swiss paid more than 100 million francs too much for organic products last year.

“If organic is not economically viable for farmers, it’s serious. Sales of organic products are stagnating, which endangers the evolution of agriculture towards greater environmental protection,” says Binswanger.

A huge shortage of specialists threatens Switzerland’s public sector

Public administrations will be hit by the shortage of qualified workers in the coming years.

Key areas such as education, security, and public health sectors will lack more than 130,000 qualified workers by 2030, Swiss media reported on Sunday.

This gap will cause a “decrease in performance and quality” in the affected sectors.

Concretely, this means longer waiting times, poorer support in the health system, and shortcomings in cybersecurity.

What's at stake in the federal elections?

A reminder that on October 22nd, the Swiss will elect 246 members their Federal Assembly — that is, the higher and lower chamber of the parliament.

As a foreign resident, you will not be able to cast your vote in this election, as only Swiss citizens can do so.

However that doesn't mean the election isn't important for foreign residents in Switzerland.

Our article explains what's at stake on October 22nd for international residents as well as the Swiss.