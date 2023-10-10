Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Switzerland to repatriate its citizens from Israel today

The Foreign Ministry said it is sending one of SWISS airline’s Airbus A321 planes, with 219 seats, to bring back Swiss citizens who are either visiting Israel or living there permanently.

The plane will take off from Zurich today at 12:15 pm and land in Tel-Aviv at 5:20 pm local time. It will leave an hour later, arriving back in Switzerland at 9:25 pm.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Affairs minister Ignazio Cassis announced on Monday that in view of the conflict in the Middle East, the government will create a special task force to monitor the situation in the region.

More ‘emotionally exhausted’ employees are absent from Swiss workplaces

Mental health-related absences from work have increased by 20 percent in 2022.

A new study commissioned by AXA Insurance, called The Job Stress Index, shows that absences from work due to mental illnesses are increasing sharply in Swiss companies — going up by 20 percent in 2022.

In all, more than 30 percent of surveyed employees said they feel “emotionally exhausted.”

One of the main reasons for this hike is the shortage of workers that has been plaguing Switzerland’s labour market.

“If vacancies in a company cannot be filled, the pressure on existing employees increases significantly,” said Simon Weder, who is responsible for corporate health management at AXA. “The consequences of such overload are often stress-related absences from work.”

Switzerland exchanged financial information with 104 countries

Despite the still-common belief persisting around the world that it is possible to hide undeclared money in Swiss banks, it is not the case.

In fact, the Federal Tax Administration (FTA) said on Monday that it had shared information about client accounts with 104 countries.

"Switzerland has committed itself to adopting the global standard for the international automatic exchange of information in tax matters," the FTA said.

READ ALSO: Why Switzerland is no longer the tax haven it used to be

Swiss ski resorts ranked among the best in the world

Winter is still weeks away, but a ranking of ski resorts by a German platform has just been released.

To no one’s surprise, two of Switzerland’s slopes were rated in the top 10: Ischgl/Samnaun – Silvretta Arena, on the border with Austria, and Arosa-Lenzerheide (both located in canton Graubünden) rank in second and 10 place, respectively.

(However, Austrian resorts were clear winners, with six listed in the top-10).

The platform bases its annual ranking on 18 different criteria, including the snow, orientation of the slopes, infrastructure, accommodations, and even après-ski activities.

