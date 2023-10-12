Seven facts you may not know about the Swiss parliament

Advertisement

If you come from a country with a parliament of its own, you may think that if you've seen one legislative branch, you've seen them all.

Still, the upcoming federal elections are a good opportunity to learn about how Switzerland's Federal Assembly, as the parliament is called, functions, and what its specificities are.

READ ALSO: What you should know about Switzerland's upcoming federal elections

Here are some:

Born in the USA

While the Swiss believe that their political system is unique in the world (and in many respects it is), the parliament, with its two chambers, follows the US model.

Like the US Congress, which is formed by the Senate and the House of Representatives, Switzerland’s Federal Assembly is composed of the National Council and the Council of States (200 and 46 seats, respectively).

In case you are wondering what the difference between them is, the National Council represents the people, while the Council of States represents the cantons.

The two chambers debate all constitutional amendments before putting them to the popular vote. They also adopt, amend or repeal federal legislation.

Advertisement

A multi-party system



Unlike the US Congress on which the Federal Assembly was based, and which comprises only three political parties (Democrats, Republicans, and Independents), several parties are represented in the Federal Assembly, with most seats held by the Swiss People’s Party, the Social Democratic Party, the Liberals, the Centtre, and the Greens.

And though their views range (and diverge) from right to left-wing, with centre-right and moderates in between, the sessions are conducted mostly in a civil and collegial manner — much more so than in the US, where political and ideological divisions incite more conflict.

Multi-lingual deliberations

Swiss MPs stand apart from their counterparts elsewhere because they can deliberate in a national language of their choice.

As German is the predominant language, that's the one used most often, though French is heard as well.

Italian and Romansh-speaking deputies usually rely on German as well, for expediency's sake.

Advertisement

Being a member of parliament in Switzerland is a part-time job

MPs devote 60 percent of their work to parliamentary duties.

The two chambers meet four times a year (in winter, spring, summer, and fall) for three-week sessions.

They meet separately, but hold a joint session as well, usually once a year.

The Federal Assembly is semi-professional

This means that Swiss MPs are not career politicians, as is the case in most countries.

As we mentioned, they devote only 60 percent of their professional lives to their parliamentary duties.

Most deputies also have ‘regular’ jobs in their home districts, in addition to their part-time parliamentary duties.

Many are lawyers, but the ranks also include teachers, doctors, farmers, secretaries, architects, chefs, post-doctoral candidates — virtually every profession that is in line with what their constituents do.

While you may argue that running a country is a full-time job, the Swiss don’t see it this way. They believe in the grass-roots notion of “citizen legislature,” which means being close to people in their districts and keeping one foot in the “real” world.

This approach allows them to have a better grasp of everyday lives of their constituents and the issues that affect them.

READ ALSO: Why elected MPs in Switzerland are very different to everywhere else

Advertisement

Women MPs make up almost half of the Federal Assembly



Switzerland may have a gender equality problem, but progress has been made in this regard in the parliament.

Since 1971, when they obtained the right to vote, the proportion of women deputies has risen from 5 to 42 percent — the highest number ever.

Major strides forward were made especially in the last election, in 2019, when 20 more women than previously were elected.



Can foreign residents become MPs — or vote in the elections?

While in certain cantons and communities, foreigners are allowed to vote at a cantonal and municipal level on local issues, they can’t participate in national elections, or referendums.



READ ALSO: Can foreigners vote in the Swiss parliamentary elections?

However, dual nationals can definitely become MPs — and quite a few of them have.