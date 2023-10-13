Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Geneva plans a public health insurance plan



Health insurance rates for the canton’s residents will increase by 9.1 percent in 2024 — higher than the national average of 9.7 percent.

As a result, of this hike the Geneva parliament voted on Thursday to move forward with plans to introduce a government-run system.

While there have been ongoing discussions about introducing such a scheme on a national scale to replace the current private system, Geneva is the only canton so far to move ahead with this plan which, local MPs say, will “provide transparency in financing» and, ultimately, lower the overall health insurance cost.

“We must have the opportunity to test this model,” said local deputy Louise Trottet.

It is not yet sure how, or when, the new system will be implemented.



Meanwhile on the health insurance front…the Centre Party maintains its referendum “for lower premiums”

The increase in insurance premiums represents a threat to households which already have to struggle with rising rents and energy costs, according to party president Gerhard Pfister.

The Centre’s initiative therefore proposes to introduce a brake on costs, which should be based on wages and general state of the country’s economy, the party argues.

Low score on university exam prompts Zurich student to appeal to Federal Court

In an unusual case, a student felt the score she received was too low, even though she passed the exams and received her diploma nevertheless.



Still, she appealed the score to Switzerland’s highest judicial authority, the Federal Court, which not only refused to rule on the case, but also ordered the plaintiff to pay a 2,100-franc fee for bringing this claim before the court in the first place.

It is finally time to bid goodbye to the summer

The warm and sunny weather of the previous weeks will become colder and wetter from this weekend, according to MeteoNews weather service.

A disturbance will each Switzerland on Sunday, with the “noticeably cooler” weather.

Expect a drop of 10 to 15 degrees — temperatures which are more normal for the season, MeteoNews said.



