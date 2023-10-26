Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Advertisement

Retirement age and pensions on the next referendum agenda

There will not be any more national referendums this year. The next one will be held on March 3rd, 2024, with two retirement-related issues on the agenda, the Federal Council announced on Wednesday.

The first one is called “Better living in retirement (initiative for a 13th AVS pension)” and calls for the payment of an additional old-age pension, much like a 13th salary that many employees in Switzerland receive.



The second issue to be voted on will be about gradually raising Switzerland’s retirement age — initially to 66, then to 67 from 2043, and to 69 in 2070.

While this long-term project doesn’t concern current retirees, it seeks to ensure a sustainable pension system for future generations.

Revealed: Switzerland’s most left-wing city

Of all the Swiss municipalities, Lausanne’s population is most ‘left.’

The Vaud capital has long been known for its political leanings to the left, and the federal election on October 22nd has confirmed this stance: 63 percent of the city’s population voted for left-wing parties, in particular the Greens and the Social Democrats (socialists).

This is the largest proportion of pro-left votes in Switzerland.

Nationally, however, right-wingers got the most seats in the parliament.

Swiss still attached to cash, study finds

Even though increasingly more people in Switzerland use credit or debit cards instead of cash, many still think that cash is king.

A new study from the University of St. Gallen found that 72 percent of respondents prefer paper to plastic.

“The war in Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East show that we live in unstable times, ”said Christian Brenner, one of the study’s authors.” We are once again focusing more on the means that have proven their worth.”

The study also shows that the elderly and lower-income groups are more attached to cash than their younger and wealthier compatriots.

News you can use: Swiss towns with the cheapest pizza

Nearly everyone likes pizza (or, at least, most people don’t hate it).

But like many restaurant foods in Swiss restaurants, this Italian classic can be quite expensive.

As Tages-Anzeiger newspaper reported, however, prices fluctuate depending on geography.

For instance, at 15.20 francs, the cheapest pizza Margarita (that is, the one with just tomato sauce and cheese) can be found in the Graubünden capital of Chur.

Next is the Bern municipality of Thun (15.36).

The most expensive pizza Margarita, on the other hand, was found (not surprisingly) in Zurich, where it costs 18.38 francs. Zug (18.20 francs) is in the second place in terms of cost.

